Natasha Owens Targets the War on Men with New Country Single, “Gimme a Cowboy"

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natasha Owens is targeting the war on men with new country single, “Gimme a Cowboy.” Produced by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin for Radiate Music, the new track is the first single from her untitled upcoming studio album. Watch the “Gimme a Cowboy” music video on YOUTUBE "When you look at the cowboy creed of what a cowboy stands for, he is strong and he stands for honesty and integrity, he is hard working, loves his God, family and country, and he doesn’t apologize for any of those traits,” says Natasha. "That is the type of man that our men and boys need to have as role models. Women all over the world are screaming, 'Gimme a Cowboy!’”With the demasculation of men at an all time high, the lyrics of Natasha’s new single clearly draw a line in the sand...Hollywood, ain’t no good​Where did the real men go​When did we, lose the “he”​in heroAdds Natasha: “This just felt like a song that we had to write. Over the past few years, confusion has been unleashed upon our society and there has been an all out war on men and the nuclear family. They tell men that they should apologize for being a man. They tell all of us that men can have babies. This is something that even science disagrees with. Our world today celebrates when a man gets into a boxing ring with a female and knocks her out. God made men and women to be different. Men and women have strengths and weaknesses that complement each other. They were never to be in competition with one another."Natasha started the current trend of patriotic anthems topping the pop charts when her smash hit single “ Trump Won ," became a viral hit in 2023 amassing over 70 million social media impressions despite shadow banning and widespread reports of posts, retweets and shares being removed on nearly all platforms. The song shocked the music industry upon it's release, immediately debuting at #1 on iTunes before debuting at #5 on the BILLBOARD Digital Sales Chart and #2 on the BILLBOARD Country Digital Song Sales Chart. Former President Donald J. Trump repeatedly posted about the single at TruthSocial.Her latest studio album, AMERICAN PATRIOT , is a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry. The album includes notable tracks such as “America First” and "Stand for Life,” and the patriotic trend has continued with new singles "2nd Protects the First,” “Party People” and “The Star Spangled Banner.” She’s had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Huckabee, Real America’s Voice, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, CNN, Al Jezeera, and HLN, among others.For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com

