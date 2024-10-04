Submit Release
ADVA Welcomes First Four Veterans to Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home

On October 3, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) welcomed the first four Veterans to the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise.

The four Veterans, who transferred from other State Veterans Homes across Alabama, were greeted with patriotic music and cheers from a line of staff, who were overcome with emotion as the seven-year planning and building project officially culminated with the welcome of our first Veterans.

The Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home will be home to 174 Veterans and offer skilled-care nursing to include memory care. Veterans will continue transferring to the new home over the next few weeks as ADVA and HMR of Alabama establish accreditation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to receive federal funding.

The application process for the public is expected to begin this month. Updates will be posted on the ADVA website and Facebook page.

