Maine DOE Update – October 4, 2024
Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:
View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here
From the Maine Department of Education
Reporting Items
Reports Open in NEO: October 1 Enrollment, Dropout, Quarterly Reports, and Staff Certification
Fall reports are open. All reports require review, validation, and/or certification by superintendents. | More
News & Updates
Maine DOE Awarded Funding for Interdisciplinary Civic Inquiry Projects
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has received $99,149 from the Library of Congress’ Teaching with Primary Sources program to support the “Celebrating Rural Maine: Civic Inquiry Place-Based” project. This initiative, in partnership with the National Council for History Education (NCHE), aims to empower rural teachers to explore Maine’s history through an interdisciplinary approach. | More
REMINDER: Seeking Public Comment on Chapter 115 – the Credentialing of Education Personnel
The Maine State Board of Education is conducting conversations with the public about Rule Chapter 115: The Credentialing of Educational Personnel, from August through December. Resolve 2024, Chapter 137 directed the State Board of Education to amend Rule Chapter 115, with special attention to sections related to the State Board of Education’s report submitted to the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs in 2023. | More
Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories
Western Maine Superintendents Celebrate 20 Years of Collaboration and Impact
The Western Maine Education Collaborative recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a dinner among past and present superintendents who have participated in the collaborative. | More
Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.
Professional Learning/Training Opportunities
Information Session: Using MOOSE Applied Ethics Modules to Support Your Classroom
Looking for ways to use Maine’s Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) modules in your classroom? Would you like support in incorporating personal development and interpersonal skills into your learning environment? The MOOSE platform offers a PreK-12 learning progression of modules focused on Applied Ethics that might be just what you need. | More
Reminder: Register NOW for the 14th Annual Maine PBIS Conference!
Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education for the 14th Annual Maine PBIS Conference! | More
Join the Maine DOE Learning Through Technology Team at the ACTEM Fall Conference!
The Maine Department of Education Office of Teaching and Learning’s Learning Through Technology (LTT) Team hopes to see you at the ACTEM Fall Conference. | More
Maine DOE Early Learning Team Support and Professional Development Offerings
The Maine Department of Education’s Early Learning Team, in the Office of Teaching and Learning, supports educators (teachers, administrators, and community providers) across the birth through early elementary years, with technical assistance, online tools, and professional learning opportunities. | More
View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.
