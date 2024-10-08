HIGH Mountain BREEZES Releases New HMB PLAYERS Single "BEYOND THE SEA"

"These lifelong friends who make up the HMB PLAYERS are great as session/touring players, they have accomplished so much as individuals, BUT when they come together…..IT’S MAGIC!” Everybody loves music, and I’m just a huge fan of it so much that I’ve made it my life. To make a living doing what I love is all I’ve ever dreamed of, and it's those magical transcendent moments that I live for when something greater than myself takes ov “True creativity, that which withstands the test of time, requires a synergy of seemingly different viewpoints, talents and experiences joined together toward a unified heartfelt message.” When we are in the studio, it is a very heartfelt and spiritual ex

The High Mountain Breezes Label, in part with its new album “Contributions” is pleased to announce the release of the new HMB PLAYERS single "Beyond the Sea".

'Beyond the Sea” was chosen as the lead track for release off our new album “Contributions” because of its up-tempo Big Band sound that show cases the diverse artistry of the HMB PLAYERS,"” — Bruce Tarletsky, Executive Producer & Founder, High Mountain Breezes

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:Nashville, TN – October 4, 2024HIGH MOUNTAIN BREEZES RELEASES NEW HMB PLAYERSSINGLE "BEYOND THE SEA"The High Mountain Breezes Label, in conjunction with its soon to be released new album “Contributions” is pleased to announce the release of the new HMB PLAYERS single "Beyond the Sea".The HMB PLAYERS are excited to and honored to have their sound that has been embraced by fans world-wide over the past three years and ready to make another splash with their highly anticipated newest single of 2024 “Beyond the Sea”. The HMB PLAYERS bring their $1,000,000 sound, with a fresh and new sound to this timeless classic. While honoring the 60th anniversary of its first release by Bobby Darin, THE HMB PLAYERS under the arrangement of Chris Leuzinger and renowned Nashville producer, Bob Bullock, definitely made the song their own. Featured Artist, the very talented Minnie Murphy brought a very jazzy and soulful feel to this High Mountain Breezes release.'Beyond the Sea” was chosen as the lead track for release from our new soon to be released album “Contributions” because of its up-tempo Big Band sound that show cases the diverse artistry of the HMB PLAYERS," says Bruce Tarletsky, Executive Producer and Founder of the High Mountain Breezes. "These lifelong friends who make up the HMB PLAYERS are great as session/touring players, they have accomplished so much as individuals, BUT when they come together…..IT’S MAGIC!”The HMB Players contributing to this song are Michael Spriggs (acoustic guitar), Duncan Mullins (Bass), Mark Beckett (Drums/Percussions), Blair Masters (Piano/Keyboards), Chris Leuzinger (acoustic guitar), Sam Levine (Sax), Gary Graziano (Brass). Lead and background vocals were performed by Ms. Minnie Murphy. The song was produced by Bob Bullock (Producer), Bruce Tarletsky (Executive Producer) and Chris Leuzinger (Arranger).The HMB Family of Contributing Players, Vocalist, Songwriters, Producers & Engineers:• Bruce Tarletsky – Founder, Songwriter, Executive Producer• Monty Lane Allen – Player, Artist, Songwriter• Bob Bullock – Producer/Engineer• Chris Leuzinger – Musician, Songwriter, Arranger• Michael Spriggs – Musician• Duncan Mullins – Musician• Catherine Marx – Musician• Tim Crouch – Musician• Sam Levine – Musician• Gary Graziano – Musician• Ed Bayers – Musician• Tania Hancheroff - Artist• Gwen Sebastian – Artist• Ron Wallace – Artist• Melissa DuVall – Artist• Amanda Raye – Artist• Vicki Hampton – Background Vocal Artist• Robert Bailey – Background Vocal Artist• Heather Becket Riley – Artist, Songwriter• Dave Gibson – Artist, Songwriter• Conrad Reeder – Artist, Songwriter• Jan Buckingham – Songwriter• Janie West – Song Pitch Mentor• Mark Beckett – Musician• Jermaine Mondine – Musician• Dustin Soper – Marketing, Branding• Ed Gertler – Digital Distribution• Kyle Hershman – Engineer• Chris Latham – Producer, Engineer• Daryl Lee O’Donnell – Artist• Larry Chaney - ProducerContributing Friends of the HMB:• Deborah Allen – Artist• Benita Hill – ArtistAbout High Mountain BreezesHMB is a collection of lifelong music friends who take time out of their professional careers to come together to reconnect, share in friendship and God-given talent to create their own style of music together. In the studio, it is a very heartfelt and spiritual experience shared among friends who love what they do as opposed to a standard studio work session.One player expressed the spirit of HMB very eloquently when he said, “The gift of being a worthy session player is two-fold, first; using one’s palette to augment something already beautiful, and second, being trusted and skilled enough to do it.”When HMB comes together as a team, members use this sentiment for the collective whole. In a way, the HMB players are leaving their own mark on music, by creating a unique legacy. When together, it is truly a collaborative effort where time stands still. Everyone from the players, the vocalist, the songwriting team and producers contribute to our songs. When you hear one of the High Mountain Breezes' songs, you will feel the chemistry of years of friendship paired with musical mastery achieved only through each member's legendary skillset combined.With overflowing talent, the High Mountain Breezes players have more offerings than their music alone. HMB offers songwriter mentoring sessions for those just starting out or those looking to take their skills to the next level. Imagine learning the do's and don'ts on how to write a hit from the brain behind Alabama’s #1 smash "Jukebox in My Mind"! HMB is also available to consult on other artists' projects, including helping with songwriter demos and artist sessions. Contact HMB for more information: highmountainbreezes.com/contact-usOnline• Spotify: High Mountain Breezes on Spotify• Search Highmountainbreezes on Instagram• High Mountain Breezes Official Facebook Page Here

