Arbol Eatery, Internations, and Mitch Coles Real Estate, Inc. Unite to Aid Hurricane Victims in Western NC

Mitchell Coles, owner of Arbol Eatery and Mitch Coles Real Estate Inc., at Arbol Eatery in Uptown Charlotte, where he leads community-driven initiatives and cross-cultural collaborations.

Arbol Eatery and Mitch Coles Real Estate raise donations for hurricane relief in Asheville on Oct 5, offering 30% off orders with contributions to the cause.

Food is a unifier, and at Arbol Eatery, we believe in using food to bring communities together, especially in times of crisis.” — Mitch Coles, Owner of Arbol Eatery

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arbol Eatery InterNations , Mitch Coles Real Estate Inc., and renowned Charlotte pitmaster Gus the Butcher are coming together for a powerful community initiative to raise donations and funds for those affected by the recent hurricane in Western North Carolina. This special event will be held at Arbol Eatery, located at 227 West Trade Street, Charlotte, on Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM.The hurricane’s devastating impact on Asheville and surrounding areas has left many residents without homes, electricity, and access to food. While federal and local relief efforts are underway, immediate needs remain unmet. In response, Arbol Eatery and Gus the Butcher are spearheading a grassroots effort to provide support. Gus the Butcher will personally transport food donations to Asheville on Sunday, October 6, 2024, where he will offer free meals from his food truck to those in need.“We have seen the devastating effects of the hurricane, and while larger organizations are doing their part, we know there’s an immediate need for people to step up and offer direct support,” said Mitch Coles, owner and co-founder of Arbol Eatery and real estate developer. “Food is a unifier, and at Arbol Eatery, we believe in using food as a way to bring communities together, especially in times of crisis.”Mitch Coles is a well-established real estate developer and entrepreneur, known for his diverse expertise in law, culinary arts, and real estate. A graduate of Johnson & Wales University with a focus on Culinary Arts and Hospitality, Mitch has also earned several business degrees, including from West Virginia University, Penn State University, and Colorado Technical University, where he completed his MBA and attended Trinity Law School. He brings years of experience working with major corporate finance and law firms, including Ikon Office Solutions, Mellon Bank, Wachovia Financial, DoubleTree Hotels, and Commerce Bank, as well as small boutique legal firms and large corporate legal departments. Mitch is also a certified real estate professional with extensive expertise in real estate transactions, development, and escrow services, helping clients and investors achieve their financial goals.Mitch’s community involvement extends into law, where he has served as a Guardian ad Litem, advocating for children and families in abuse and neglect cases, as well as a real estate closer, ensuring smooth transactions for clients. His legal and real estate knowledge has been key to his work across multiple industries, including corporate finance, law, and real estate development.“InterNations, our global community organization, has always strived to bring people together across cultures, and this initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to foster community connections,” Mitch continued. “The collaborative efforts of businesses like Arbol Eatery, organizations like InterNations, and small businesses like Gus the Butcher show the power of local engagement in addressing urgent needs.”The relief items collected will be transported directly to Western North Carolina on Sunday, October 6, with Gus the Butcher leading the way. Arbol Eatery has secured transportation to ensure all donations reach those affected by the hurricane.As an Ambassador of InterNations, Mitch Coles plays a pivotal role in cultivating intercultural collaboration and community-driven initiatives. He is a seasoned real estate developer and entrepreneur with a passion for fostering community and cross-cultural connections. His business ventures reflect his commitment to both innovation and giving back to the community.“We are honored to have the support of our partners and volunteers who have generously given their time and resources to make this event a success. This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing real-world problems,” said Coles.Mitch Coles Real Estate Inc. will also be mobilizing contractors, subcontractors, and volunteers to assist in the rebuilding efforts. The company has crews prepared to head to Western North Carolina to contribute hands-on expertise and resources to those who have lost their homes. “Through MCRE, we’re actively seeking volunteers—contractors, subcontractors, and anyone in the real estate world—to help us rebuild. We have crews ready to go, and we hope to bring even more hands on board to make a real difference,” said Mitch.Donations of food, clothing, and essential supplies will be accepted all day at Arbol Eatery. In appreciation, donors will receive 30% off their order, including popular

