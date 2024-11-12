Arbol Eatery, a division of Monarca Food Group, and InterNations Host Vibrant Diwali Celebration in Uptown Charlotte

Attendees of the Diwali Celebration at Arbol Eatery, dressed in vibrant traditional Diwali wear, coming together to celebrate culture, community, and connection in Uptown Charlotte Mitchell Coles, founder of Arbol Eatery and Monarca Food Group, and Chef Cristina Sanchez, head chef of Arbol Eatery, sharing a joyful moment in their Diwali wear amidst the stunning event decor. Head Chef Cristina Sanchez and Sous Chef Heidi Pelen capturing the beautifully arranged dishes prepared for the Diwali celebration at Arbol Eatery.

Arbol Eatery, Monarca Food Group, and InterNations celebrate Diwali with vibrant decor, diverse cuisine, and cultural performances in Uptown Charlotte.

Diwali embodies unity and light, values we celebrate at Arbol Eatery by creating spaces where cultures connect through food and community.” — Mitchell Coles

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlotte’s vibrant Uptown district came alive this past Friday as Arbol Eatery , in collaboration with InterNations Charlotte and its ambassadors, hosted an extraordinary Diwali Celebration at the Carillon Tower Ballroom, managed by Cushman Wakefield. The event, spearheaded by Mitchell Coles , founder and owner of Monarca Food Group and Arbol Eatery, celebrated the richness of Indian culture while promoting unity, diversity, and cross-cultural exchange in the heart of Charlotte.The Diwali celebration, known as the Festival of Lights, is a cherished Indian tradition that symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, hope over despair, and unity over division. This event exemplified these values, bringing together members of the InterNations Charlotte community, Uptown professionals, and cultural enthusiasts to experience an evening of vibrant decor, exquisite food, captivating performances, and meaningful connections.A Celebration of Culture, Diversity, and CommunityThe evening featured breathtaking decor by Olivia Singleton, owner of All Day Soiree Event Decor Company, who transformed the ballroom into a dazzling Diwali wonderland with bold colors, intricate designs, and elegant tablescapes. "The level of artistry and attention to detail by All Day Soiree brought our vision for the evening to life," said Mitchell Coles. "It was an absolute honor to host this event in such a beautiful space and share the joy of Diwali with our community."Guests were treated to a menu curated by Chef Cristina Sanchez, head chef of Arbol Eatery, who blended Indian-inspired cuisine with Latin and American influences, creating a culinary journey that celebrated diversity. From savory curries to delicate desserts, every dish reflected the shared values of unity and connection through food."Food is a universal language that brings people together," said Chef Cristina Sanchez. "This menu was designed to celebrate Indian culture while integrating flavors that represent the diverse communities we serve at Arbol Eatery. Seeing guests enjoy the food and connect over shared experiences was incredibly rewarding."Performances and Experiences That Captivated the CrowdThe D-Steppers, a dynamic dance troupe from Charlotte, delivered high-energy traditional and contemporary Indian dance performances that left the audience in awe. Their interactive dance workshop invited attendees to join in, creating an unforgettable moment of shared joy and cultural immersion.Setting the tone for the evening, DJ Dexter Dynamite curated a seamless blend of soulful Indian beats and upbeat tracks, keeping the energy alive from the cocktail hour to the final dance floor moments.Capturing the magic of the event was Joselo Bessio of Eureka Studios Charlotte, whose stunning visuals allow attendees to relive the celebration and provide those unable to attend with a glimpse into the evening’s vibrancy. "Joselo’s work ensures that the essence of our events is not only preserved but shared widely," said Mitchell Coles.A Visionary Leader Driving Cultural ConnectionUnder the leadership of Mitchell Coles, Monarca Food Group and Arbol Eatery continue to be at the forefront of Charlotte’s cultural and social scene. As an Ambassador of InterNations Charlotte, alongside ambassadors Monique Haber, Andreas Romero, and Laven Ramchandani, Coles is dedicated to creating spaces where cultures converge and connections thrive."Charlotte is a city that thrives on its diversity," said Mitchell Coles. "At Arbol Eatery and Monarca Food Group, our mission is to celebrate that diversity through events like this, where food, culture, and community come together. Diwali represents everything we stand for—hope, light, and unity. We are honored to be a part of such a vibrant, multicultural city and to have the opportunity to create experiences that bring people together."A Grateful Collaboration with Cushman WakefieldThe Carillon Tower Ballroom, managed by Cushman Wakefield, served as the perfect venue for this celebration. Its high ceilings, elegant design, and artful ambiance complemented the event’s grandeur. "We are incredibly grateful to Cushman Wakefield for their partnership," added Coles. "The Carillon Tower is not just a space; it’s an extension of our vision for Arbol Eatery and the community events we strive to deliver. Collaborating with their team has allowed us to create unforgettable experiences for the Uptown community."A Commitment to Cultural ExchangeAs part of its mission, Monarca Food Group—the parent company of several eateries and food and beverage brands—continues to prioritize cultural exchange as a core pillar of its operations. Through Arbol Eatery, the group delivers high-quality dining experiences while fostering connections that celebrate the richness of the community’s cultural fabric."Diwali at Arbol Eatery was more than just an event; it was a celebration of unity and a testament to the power of cultural exchange," said Coles. "I’m grateful to the InterNations community, our collaborators, and the city of Charlotte for embracing this vision."About Arbol EateryArbol Eatery, located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte at the Carillon Tower, is a cornerstone of cultural and culinary excellence. As part of the Monarca Food Group, Arbol Eatery is dedicated to serving fresh, globally inspired dishes that celebrate diversity and bring people together. With a commitment to community engagement and inclusivity, Arbol Eatery also hosts high-end corporate catering and cultural events that reflect its mission to create meaningful connections through food, art, and community.About Mitchell ColesMitchell Coles, the visionary founder and owner of Monarca Food Group and Arbol Eatery, is a trailblazer in the food and beverage industry and a passionate advocate for cross-cultural exchange. With a background in law, international business, and culinary arts, Coles has dedicated his career to creating spaces where food serves as a unifying force for communities. His leadership and vision continue to position Monarca Food Group and Arbol Eatery as leaders in promoting unity and inclusion.About InterNationsInterNations is the world’s largest community for people living and working abroad, offering opportunities for global minds to connect, exchange ideas, and celebrate diverse cultures. The Charlotte chapter, led by Ambassadors Mitchell Coles, Monique Haber, Andres Romero, and Laven Ramchandani, hosts events that bridge cultures and create meaningful connections in the Queen City. Through these efforts, InterNations Charlotte exemplifies the organization’s mission of fostering international understanding and building a stronger, more inclusive community.

Diwali Celebration at Arbol Eatery: A Night of Culture, Community, and Connection

