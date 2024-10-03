Enhanced burning restrictions for Cook and Lake counties begin Friday, Oct. 4 (published October 3, 2024)

To help ensure public safety and protect natural resources, burning restrictions will begin on Friday, Oct. 4 at 12:01 a.m. for Cook and Lake counties.

In the area affected by the restrictions:

Burning permits will not be issued for brush or yard waste.

Campfires are allowed only in an established fire ring associated with a home, campground, or resort. No campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, backpacking, or backcountry camping.

No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits (check with your local community for any additional restrictions).

The burning restrictions will remain in effect until terminated by the DNR Commissioner when weather and environmental conditions indicate a reduction in fire danger.

Check current information at statewide fire danger and burning restrictions webpage.

Last month was among the warmest and driest Septembers on record for Minnesota. With little precipitation and above-average temperatures in the extended forecast, fire danger is likely to remain high until the state receives significant precipitation.

State Forests with Restricted Campfires for Dispersed Camping

Bear Island State Forest (only in Lake County areas)

Cloquet Valley State Forest (only in Lake County areas)

Finland State Forest (Lake)

Grand Portage State Forest (Cook)

Insula Lake State Forest (Lake)

Lake Isabela State Forest (Lake)

Pat Bayle State Forest (Cook)

Do Your Part

Fire prevention is a shared responsibility - over 90% of wildfires are caused by humans. One unintentional spark in these conditions could result in thousands of charred acres and property damage. The public plays a key role in preventing wildfires.

Check current fire danger conditions at theDNR statewide fire danger and burning restrictions map before you light a match. Conditions can and do change rapidly.

Campfires are discouraged. If you have a campfire in an approved location, please be extra cautious. Always attend your campfire and make sure it is out COLD before you leave. Drown, stir, and repeat until it’s no longer hot.

Be careful with any equipment or outdoor activities that could produce heat or a spark. Hot exhaust pipes on ATVs, low-hanging trailer chains, and lawn equipment can easily ignite dry grass and shrubs.

If you spot a wildfire, get to a safe location and call 911. Do not attempt to stop the fire yourself, allow professional firefighters to respond. Wildfires are unpredictable and dangerous.

For more information, visit the DNR wildland fire information webpage.