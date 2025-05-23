As recreational boating season kicks off, a reminder to make safety the top priority (published May 23, 2025)

Anglers have been common sights on waterways across Minnesota, but lakes and rivers are about to become much busier with the arrival of Memorial Day weekend. The long weekend represents the traditional start of the recreational boating season, when other water recreation enthusiasts join the anglers and paddlers who’ve been on the water since ice-out.

“Everyone who uses the water has a role in keeping Minnesota’s lakes and rivers safe,” said Conservation Officer Matt Miller, who’s stationed in Duluth as part of the Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division’s marine unit.

“Water is synonymous with Minnesota, and it’s great that summer means spending time on the lake for so many people,” Miller said. “We just want to make sure everyone who’s out there prioritizes safety – for themselves and everyone else. Our goal is to ensure everyone who heads to the water comes back with nothing but positive memories and a desire to get out there again.”

The following are safety tips for all boaters to keep in mind to ensure a fun, memorable, safe and successful boating season: