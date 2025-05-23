As recreational boating season kicks off, a reminder to make safety the top priority (published May 23, 2025)
Anglers have been common sights on waterways across Minnesota, but lakes and rivers are about to become much busier with the arrival of Memorial Day weekend. The long weekend represents the traditional start of the recreational boating season, when other water recreation enthusiasts join the anglers and paddlers who’ve been on the water since ice-out.
“Everyone who uses the water has a role in keeping Minnesota’s lakes and rivers safe,” said Conservation Officer Matt Miller, who’s stationed in Duluth as part of the Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division’s marine unit.
“Water is synonymous with Minnesota, and it’s great that summer means spending time on the lake for so many people,” Miller said. “We just want to make sure everyone who’s out there prioritizes safety – for themselves and everyone else. Our goal is to ensure everyone who heads to the water comes back with nothing but positive memories and a desire to get out there again.”
The following are safety tips for all boaters to keep in mind to ensure a fun, memorable, safe and successful boating season:
- Wear a life jacket, don’t just bring it. The law requires children under 10 to wear a life jacket when the boat is underway, but wearing one is the best way for people of all ages to survive an accidental fall into the water.
- Leave alcohol on shore. Operating a boat under the influence is illegal and the single greatest factor in fatal boating accidents.
- Check safety equipment. Ensure life jackets are in good condition and fit the wearer. On motorboats, ensure carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, navigation lights, and sound-producing devices are in good condition. Wear the engine cut-off lanyard anytime the boat is underway.
- Own your wake. Large wakes can negatively affect the shoreline and be hazardous to other people recreating on the water.
- Take a boater education course. New requirements mean all boaters must complete the course. See the DNR website for more information. Through Memorial Day weekend, anyone who signs up to take the online Boater’s Safety Exam will receive $5 off the cost by using the code 25MNBoatSafe.
