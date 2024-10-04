AutismCOE Expands Premier In-Home & Center-Based Therapy Services Across North Carolina

Enhancing Access to Quality Autism Care, AutismCOE Brings Innovative Therapy Solutions to Families Statewide

NC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutismCOE, the premier autism therapy provider, is excited to announce the expansion of our in-home and center-based therapy services across North Carolina. This means more families will have access to specialized care for their child with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

About AutismCOE

Autism Center of Excellence (AutismCOE) helps children with developmental challenges live their best life by offering full-spectrum therapy. We empower children and their families with customized plans for growth and independence.

What is ABA Therapy

ABA therapy, or Applied Behavior Analysis, is a proven approach to improve social, communication and learning skills through positive reinforcement. This evidence based practice helps children with autism develop life skills and improve behaviors which has a big impact on their overall development.

Our Services

Autism Center of Excellence (AutismCOE) offers a wide range of services to support children with autism and their families including:

ABA Therapy: A structured program using positive reinforcement to improve behaviors and teach new skills, ABA therapy is tailored to meet the individual needs of each child, to reach developmental milestones and behavioral improvements.

Early Intervention for Autism: For younger children, early intervention addresses developmental delays and equips children with foundational skills at a critical stage of their growth.

School Readiness for Autism: This program prepares children for the academic and social demands of school, skills such as communication, following instructions and peer interaction.

Speech Therapy for Autism: Specialized speech therapy helps children improve verbal and nonverbal communication skills, to interact better with others and express needs and emotions.

Occupational Therapy: To enhance daily living skills, occupational therapy helps children to be more independent in activities like dressing, eating and using tools.

Specialized Parent Training: This service provides parents with the strategies and tools they need to support their child’s development at home, to reinforce progress made during therapy sessions.

Center Based ABA Therapy: In a structured environment with access to resources, center based therapy offers social interaction and intensive learning.

In-Home ABA Therapy: In the comfort of the child’s home, this therapy option provides convenience and integrates therapeutic practices into daily routines, to enhance the learning process.

AutismCOE serves children 2-14 in both in-home and center-based settings, for flexibility and effectiveness.

Benefits of In-Home ABA Therapy

Customized to the child’s individual needs and preferences.

A familiar and comfortable setting reduces anxiety and improves focus.

Therapy integrated into daily routines, for consistency and reinforcement of behavioral practices.

Benefits of Center Based ABA Therapy

Access to resources and equipment to support diverse learning needs.

Structured environment for focused learning and skill development.

Social interaction with peers, to improve communication and relational skills.

Locations

AutismCOE serves communities in North Carolina and Virginia. In North Carolina, we serve Durham, Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Apex, Garner, Wake Forest, Cary, Fayetteville. In Virginia, we serve Richmond, Midlothian, Chester, Henrico, Tuckahoe, Petersburg, North Chesterfield, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Charlottesville, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk and Virginia Beach.

Supporting Families at AutismCOE

AutismCOE is a key part of our mission, a resource hub for families looking for guidance and support. The center offers educational workshops, resources and community events to empower parents and caregivers with the knowledge and tools to support their child’s development.

Tips for Parents of Children with Autism

Start Early: Early intervention is everything. The sooner a child starts therapy the better the outcomes can be.

Stay Informed: Engage with resources and workshops to stay up to date with the latest strategies for your child.

Personalized Care Matters: Every child is different; make sure therapy plans are tailored to your child’s individual needs and goals.

A Commitment to Excellence

AutismCOE is committed to being the standard for autism therapy services. With individualized care and comprehensive support we can make a big difference in the lives of children and families in North Carolina.



