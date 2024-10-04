Texas Parks and Wildlife PBS Television Series Celebrates 40th Season

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – The Emmy Award winning Texas Parks and Wildlife public television series embarks on its 40th season this Sunday, Oct. 6.

“It’s amazing to think this show has told more 1,100 stories across more than 900 episodes in its first 39 seasons,” said Kyle Banowsky, series producer. “Besides entertainment value, the series has created a rich public record of Texas’ natural history over the past 40 years and shows how Texans have engaged with the outdoors over that time.”

The series launched as a documentary style show in 1985 under the name Made in Texas, aired once per month and focused on one topic each episode. The program transitioned in 1991 to its current format and was renamed to Texas Parks and Wildlife to mirror the magazine, featuring three to four stories each week on a variety of different topics.

The half-hour program airs each week on Texas PBS stations along with 50 city government and educational access channels across the state. The show also airs on other public stations across the country, PBS online and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) YouTube channel.

It has earned 40 total Lone Star Emmy awards, and this week, racked up five nominations in five different award categories for the 2024 Lone Star Emmy Awards show, taking place Nov. 23

The show presents stories that focus on the challenges and triumphs of everyday people who engage in conservation, enjoy the outdoors and explore all that Texas has to offer. Episodes explore a wide range of topics from in-depth conservation issues to fun family activities.

“Our hope is to inspire you to get outdoors and visit the natural places in our state,” added Banowsky. “We want to provide a compelling reason for you to care about the outdoors and the state’s cultural heritage. Maybe you’ll even get involved and help preserve a piece of that heritage. It’s our hope that you’ll develop a new appreciation for the natural world, a world that’s right here in your own backyard.”

Stories viewers can look forward to in this 40th season include a front row seat with biologists as they travel across the state researching black bears in West Texas, study javelinas in South Texas and track alligators on the coast. The cameras join a “whooper watcher” tour at the Whooping Crane Festival in Port Aransas, go on a fishing trip for walleye in the Panhandle, tag along on a duck hunt in the wetlands south of Houston and check out some state parks.

Through the episodes, viewers will meet Texas Game Wardens, rock climbers, musicians, archaeologists and the much-loved Working Dogs for Conservation. In addition, the show will share a few wild game cooking recipes folks can try out at home.

“We appreciate the viewers and got a lot of positive feedback from our audience, many of whom especially enjoy our weekly ‘Postcards from Texas’ segment which are little nature moments that appear during the credits at the end of every show,” said Banowsky.

TPWD will officially celebrate the anniversary in January, when the series enters its 40th calendar year, with activities to be announced on its website and through social media.

For more information about the Texas Parks and Wildlife Television Show, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/newsmedia/tv/.