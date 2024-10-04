Information Session: Using MOOSE Applied Ethics Modules to Support your Classroom

Looking for ways to use Maine’s Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) modules in your classroom? Would you like support in incorporating personal development and interpersonal skills into your learning environment? The MOOSE platform offers a PreK-12 learning progression of modules focused on Applied Ethics that might be just what you need.

Created by Maine educators for Maine students, these modules aim to help learners of all ages cultivate self-awareness, relationship-building skills, and empathy, while also becoming responsible decision-makers.

In this one-hour session, you’ll explore how the principles of Applied Ethics are integrated into the MOOSE modules and how you can foster a learning environment where rich, engaging, and respectful questioning and dialogue thrive. You’ll have the opportunity to experiment with how to use the modules with your learners and discover additional educator resources.

The session will be on Tuesday, October 15, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM via Zoom. You can register for this event by clicking here. The session will be recorded and sent to anyone who registers, even if they can’t attend in person.

For more information, you can contact MOOSE Team Leader Stephanie Connors (stephanie.connors@maine.gov) or MOOSE Project Manager Jennifer Page (jennifer.page@maine.gov).