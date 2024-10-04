Jackson County, GA (October 3, 2024) - The GBI has arrested and charged Nicholas Armand, age 25, of Maysville, GA, for multiple counts including Possession of Schedule I MDMA, Possession of Schedule I Psilocybin Mushrooms, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, and two counts of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On October 1, 2024, the Commerce Police Department and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) executed a search warrant at a home in the 5000 block Crossing Place, Commerce, Georgia. Agents seized firearms and distribution amounts of MDMA, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC Concentrate, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The ARDEO is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties in North Georgia and consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices and Police Agencies: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.