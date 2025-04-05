Newnan, Coweta County, GA (April 4, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged former Coweta County Deputy Justin Alexander Woods, age 29, of Hogansville, Troup County, GA, with Battery, Simple Battery, and Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

On February 24, 2025, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Woods used excessive force against an inmate housed in the Coweta County Jail.

The investigation indicates that Woods hit and tased an inmate who was fully restrained during an argument between the inmate and Woods. Assisting detention officers witnessed the incident.

Woods was booked into the Coweta County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.