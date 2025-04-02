Lyons, GA (April 2, 2025) - On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, the GBI arrested and charged Lyons Police Officer Dustin Matejcik, age 30, of Glennville, Georgia, with one felony count of Violation of Oath of Office and one felony count of Theft by Taking.

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the GBI was requested by Lyons Police Department Chief Wesley Walker to assist with an officer theft investigation. The investigation stemmed from an incident on March 22, 2025, where Matejcik assisted another Lyons Police Officer with a traffic stop that led to an arrest. The person who was being arrested requested that his personal items be given to his employer who was supposed to arrive at the scene to retrieve them. While the other officer took the person to jail, Matejcik was left alone at the scene.

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the Lyons Police Department was contacted about retrieving the items. The items were unable to be located.

The investigation revealed no one arrived at the scene to get the money and the items that belonged to the person who was arrested. Matejcik never turned the money, passport, and keys that were taken from the person who was arrested over to evidence.

Matejcik was booked into the Toombs County Detention Center.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.