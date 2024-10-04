Commerce Awarded Grant to Grow Export Opportunities for Oklahoma Companies 

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced that $290,000 in competitive grant funding has been awarded to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) through the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant program to help companies increase their exporting capabilities. Oklahoma is one of 43 awardees selected after a competitive application process. Since 2020, Oklahoma has received $1,718,600 in funding through the STEP grant program, supporting 135 Oklahoma small businesses to increase their export sales.

Oklahoma companies can begin applying through Commerce to utilize STEP funds immediately. Exporting activities that are eligible for grant funding include: participating in foreign trade missions and market sales trips, designing international marketing campaigns, participating in export trade show exhibits, and attending training workshops.

“With 95% of the world’s consumers based outside of the United States, our small businesses need access to markets abroad to grow and create good jobs in America,” said Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). “Through SBA’s STEP funding to states, small businesses can get grants to export to new markets and grow their revenues through marketing, trade missions and more.”

For more information on the STEP grant available through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, visit www.okcommerce.gov/step.