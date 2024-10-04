Revive Research Institute Wins Bright Idea Award for Site Tech Enablement at the Global Site Solutions Summit 2024

At the Global Site Solutions Summit, we identified gaps in presenting performance metrics to sponsors, inspiring us to enhance our CTMS for data-driven insights and result-based study awards.” — Team, Revive Research Institute, Inc.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that as part of Revival’s Site Network, Revive Research Institute has been awarded the prestigious 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐚 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 at the Global Site Solutions Summit 2024, hosted by SCRS. Held at the luxurious Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, from September 27 to 29, 2024, the event was a remarkable opportunity to showcase our advancements and commitment to clinical research.

As part of the Revival Site Network, Revive Research Institute was honored for its innovative concept in leveraging technology for clinical trial management. The recognition highlights our idea of creating a global repository of site capabilities, geographic attributes, and performance metrics, which will be utilized by an AI-powered tool to streamline site selection and feasibility assessments for sponsors and CROs. This tool aims to fill a critical gap in the industry by ensuring clinical trials are awarded not only based on justification but also on actual performance data. The AI-driven system will generate automated report cards, empowering sponsors to make more informed decisions grounded in past trial performance.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

The Global Site Solutions Summit 2024 was a dynamic gathering of industry leaders, featuring symposiums, roundtables, networking events, and an exciting awards ceremony. Revive Research Institute’s team was deeply involved in the discussions and breakout sessions, sharing our unique insights on fast study startups, patient recruitment strategies, and delivering high-quality data. The event culminated in our recognition for innovative site technology, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝-𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

The Site Tech Enablement Award reflects our commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology with clinical research operations. Our innovative idea of utilizing AI within the Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) enhances performance and ensures transparency in decision-making for study awards. With this recognition, Revive Research Institute is proud to continue pushing boundaries and leading innovation in the field of clinical research

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

Founded in 2015 by President Mazhar Jaffry, Revive Research Institute, as part of Revival Research institute has become a leader in clinical research. Operating 20 clinical research sites across six states, we manage 80 active studies with over 4,000 patients enrolled. Our mission is to advance clinical research while enhancing patient care.

