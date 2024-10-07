Intrinseque Health Achieves Accredited GDPMDS Certification, Recognising It's dedication To Operational Excellence and Regulatory Compliance.

SINGAPORE, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health’s robust Quality system for clinical supply management has achieved the Good distribution practices (GDPMDS) certification. This certification reinforces the company’s commitment to the highest standards of quality, and regulatory compliance in distribution of clinical supplies and provision of related services, further elevating its global operational excellence.

The GDPMDS certification is a key regulatory standard, which ensures adherence to stringent quality management practices and regulatory guidelines while handling of importation, storage, and distribution of clinical trial material. With this milestone, Intrinseque Health has solidified its position as the trusted and the go-to partner in the clinical supply chain industry, ensuring that all processes related to sourcing & procurement, storage, distribution and management of medical devices, equipment, ancillaries and medicinal products meet the highest regulatory and quality standards.

“We are proud to have attained the GDPMDS certification. This achievement reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest quality standards in all aspects of our operations and strengthens our ability to provide robust, regulatory compliant, and efficient clinical supply chain services required for clinical trials.” – said Mr. Nitin Jain, President and CEO at Intrinseque Health. “Intrinseque Health remains committed to fostering innovation, operational excellence, and regulatory compliance in every facet of the clinical supply chain industry. With this certification, we are positioned to deliver even greater value to our clients and partners in the industry.” – Mr. Jain added.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485 certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Intrinseque Health has expanded its presence worldwide with offices present in countries including the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei), South Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi), Malaysia and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class, comprehensive and robust solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be available at sites at all times, because nothing is more important than the value of a patient’s life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

