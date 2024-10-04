VETERAN ROANOKE GUIDE WINS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FISHING TOURNAMENT

Ken Trail and Michael Handlogten Ken Trail Ken Trail

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Roanoke fishing guide Ken Trail , along with Michael Handlogten, have won this year’s Professional Musky Tournament Trail’s Recon Boats World Championship. The Professional Musky Tournament Trail ( PMTT ) World Championship took place in Eagle River Chain, Wisconsin on September 27-28-29, 2024.The most high-profile musky tournament in the US, the PMTT ( www.promusky.com ) is comprised of a series of qualifying events, as well as the year-end World Championship. Anglers taking part in the PMTT compete for cash and prizes totaling over $220,000 throughout the year. Committed to developing the sport of musky fishing and promoting musky conservation, PMTT, the first and only National Musky Tournament Trail now in its 26th year, was founded in 1999.During this year’s World Championship, Trail and Handlogten boated three muskies, measuring 46.5 inches, 36.5 inches and 31 inches, earning them the World Championship title, as well as the title of TTAP Bonus Team and top honors for the biggest fish of the tournament. 260 anglers competed in this year’s PMTT events.Trail, a native of the Roanoke area, commented, “I could not be more excited about our win and have to give thanks to my fishing partner, Michael Handlogten, literally for doing so much of the heave lifting during the tournament, as I was dealing with an injury. While pre-fishing, Michael and I found fish and actually caught a couple of nice fish prior to the tournament. Pre-fishing allowed us to get a good read on the water, and we formed a game plan and stuck to it. Fortunately, our game plan paid off against some of the best sticks in the musky game. Red October Baits proved to be the winning ticket and we saw action on SloFlo Glide Baits and Hot Tail Gliders, as well.”Trail added, “In addition to thanking Michael for his outstanding work during the tournament, I also want to thank the generous sponsors who support my guide business and tournament fishing: Chaos Tackle Company, Trophy Time Leaders and Lures, Matt Callaway, NAPA Atkins Automotive Waynesboro, Pinkerton Chevrolet Salem, Crash’s Landing, Figureight Musky Gear, and Musky Innovations.”Ken Trail is the owner of Rock On Charters, LLC, ( www.rockoncharters.net ) a full service fishing guide service focused on the waters of southwestern Virginia and the High Country of North Carolina. A native of Salem, Virginia and lifelong Roanoke, Virginia area resident, Trail is an accomplished outdoorsman who served in the US Marine Corps. Michael Handlogten is an avid tournament fisherman and accomplished musky angler who lives in Middleville, Michigan.

