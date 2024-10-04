Turntide CEO Shared Vision During Climate Week

The three core elements of economic growth, social inclusion and environmental protection are important to our team” — Turntide Technologies President and CEO Steve Hornyak

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turntide Technologies (Turntide) President and CEO Steve Hornyak was featured on CNBC along with other thought leaders and during climate week. He participated in the documentary film series 50 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Leaders.The series showcases experts and business leaders from different industries, emphasizing the importance of integrating the United Nations' 17 SDGs into core operations to address global challenges. During the conversation, Hornyak shared Turntide’s support of the SDGs, particularly economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental protection.“The three core elements of economic growth, social inclusion and environmental protection are important to our team,” Hornyak said. “Our equipment helps tailpipe emissions with a focus on sustainability and environmental protection.”With operations in the U.S., the U.K. and India, inclusion and care for personnel is paramount for Turntide. The company offers competitive salaries, fully paid insurance, and unlimited paid time off in some locations.“We want our team to know that their mental and physical health are as important to our team’s success as the products they produce,” Hornyak said.Hornyak also discussed the importance of economic growth. Growth must be accomplished with sustainability and an inclusive environment in mind. The world cannot successfully move forward with the current climate conditions. Turntide aims to change that by putting more electric drivetrains in anything that moves to keep the world sustainably working.Sustainability and reduced carbon footprints are the main goals of Turntide’s equipment. Manufacturers and end users must decrease the use of diesel fuel in their vehicles and equipment. Simultaneously, pressure is growing to meet sustainability expectations as governments and industries prioritize carbon reduction. Moving to electrification of vehicles and equipment is one way to decrease carbon output.“An electric system for a vehicle or piece of equipment needs electric motors (specifically, axial flux motors ), power electronics (inverters and motor controllers), and energy storage (batteries),” Hornyak said.A particular gamechanger is axial flux motors. They are flatter, often called pancake motors, than traditional electric motors. In space-constrained applications like hybrid and electric vehicles and equipment, these flatter motors are ideal. https://turntide.com/products/motors/ Turntide’s axial flux motors can provide two to four times more power at 50% less weight. While the smaller size is important for axial flux motors to fit into electric or hybrid configurations, the decreased weight is also a major factor. In a vehicle, a 10% weight decrease means a vehicle range increase of 13% to 14%.Turntide designs, develops, and manufactures electric motors, power electronics, and energy storage solutions delivering performance, durability, reliability, and efficiency for anything that moves. Our products accelerate the journey to electrification.Our mission is to become the preferred electrification partner of manufacturers who drive the world by designing and manufacturing breakthrough electric motors, power electronics, and energy storage solutions that optimize performance, durability, reliability, and efficiency in all things that move.

Turntide Technologies in SDG Interviews | Electrification Leads Way in Carbon Reduction

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.