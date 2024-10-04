Submit Release
Expanding Mobility and Transportation Options

ACCESS: SUPPORT FOR LIVING INC (Newburgh-Poughkeepsie) Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $244,208 ACCESS: SUPPORT FOR LIVING INC (Middletown) Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $122,104 Allegany County Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $71,114 Allegany County Implement Dial-a-Ride/Paratransit Service and Hire A Mobility Assistant to improve Specialized Transportation $147,651 Allegany County Pay for Dial-a-Ride Driver Expenses and Vehicle Operating Expenses $195,983 ARC XVI FORT WASHINGTON, INC. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $175,718 ARC XVI FORT WASHINGTON, INC. Expand Service Hours and Routes to Improve Delivery of Specialized Services $216,800 Battenkill Community Services, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $175,718 Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859 Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc. Purchase Scheduling Computer Software to Improve Efficiency of Specialized Transportation Services $16,000 Broome County Department of Public Transportation Purchase Scheduling Computer Software to Improve Efficiency of Specialized Transportation Services $62,923 Cardinal Hayes Home for Children Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $142,227 Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany / Tri-County Services Cover Driver and Vehicle Expenses for the Aging Life Program Providing non-Medicaid Transportation for the Elderly who are Aging in Place $224,633 Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859 Catholic Health System, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $71,114 CDS MONARCH, INC Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $574,334 Center for Disability Services Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $884,021 Center for Self Advocacy, Inc. Continue and Expand Peer-Led Travel Training $312,107 Chautauqua County Chapter of NYSARC, INC. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $287,167 Chemlu Developmental Disabilities Center Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $527,155 Chemung-Schuyler Counties Chapter, NYSARC, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $115,036 Chemung-Schuyler Counties Chapter, NYSARC, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $76,409 City of Mechanicville Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $86,252 City of Mount Vernon Cover Driver and Vehicle Expenses for Mt Vernon's Elderly and Disabled Nutrition, Education and Medical Transportation Service $55,070 City of Mount Vernon Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $147,337 Columbia County Chapter NYSARC, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $274,426 Community Services for Every1, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $527,155 Cortland County Community Action Program, Inc. Provide Salary Support for the Volunteer Coordinator and Transportation Coordinator, Reimburse Volunteer Driver Expenses for Elderly and People with Disabilities in Cortland County $98,083 COTHOA LUNCHEON CLUB INC. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859 COTHOA LUNCHEON CLUB INC. Expand Service Hours and Routes to Improve Delivery of Specialized Services $98,564 County of Erie Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $244,208 County of Suffolk Continue the County’s program of providing paratransit service beyond the ADA required ¾ mile corridor from fixed route services to cover the entire County of Suffolk $8,787,559 Delaware County Chapter NYSARC, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $254,695 East End Disability Association, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $142,227 EIHAB Human Services Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $520,726 ElderLife, Inc Maintain and expand the Way2Go Mobility Management Program Providing Education, Travel Training, Service Coordination and Outreach $103,222 Episcopal SeniorLifeCommunities, Inc Purchase Scheduling Computer Software to Improve Efficiency of Specialized Transportation Services $42,474 Episcopal SeniorLifeCommunities, Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722 Erie Regional Housing Development Corporation Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $175,718 Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $86,252 Fulton and Schoharie Counties Chapter NYSARC, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $183,582 Gadabout Transportation Services, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $183,582 Genesee Livingston Orleans Wyoming Chapter NYSARC, Inc - Rural Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $478,612 Genesee Livingston Orleans Wyoming Chapter NYSARC, Inc - Rural Pay for Driver and Vehicle Expenses incurred in GLOW NYSARC's Partnership with Livingston County Office for the Aging to provide the Elderly with Nutrition, Social Activities, Medical Trips and Day Programs $30,354 Gillam-Grant Community Center, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859 Haitian Americans United for Progress Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722 Harmony Services, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $172,055 Head Injury Association, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $527,155 Hearts and Hands: Faith in Action, Inc. Provide Salary Support for Volunteer RideShare Service for Elderly Aging in Place in Erie and Niagara Counties $247,661 Herkimer County Chapter NYSARC, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $178,703 Herkimer County Chapter NYSARC, Inc. - Rural Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $178,703 Inc. Village of Sea Cliff Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $147,337 Incorporated Village of Lindenhurst Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722 Independent Group Home Living Program, INC. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $527,155 Innovative Resources for Independence, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $525,117 Jawonio Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $421,697 Jewish Community Center of Staten Island Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $178,703 Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, Inc. Coordinate Service, Provide Outreach and Maintain Software for Specialized Transit $2,285,257 Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, Inc. Pay for Transportation Coordinator, Scheduling and Driver and Vehicle Expenses incurred in JCCGCI's Senior Citizen Transportation Program. Also pay for Additional Trips via Subcontracts $2,913,700 Jewish Guild for the Blind (JGB) Provide Travel Training to Individuals who are Visually Impaired $431,677 John T. Mather Memorial Hospital of Port Jefferson, NY Inc. Pay for Driver and Vehicle Expenses incurred in JT Mather Hospital's Transportation for Adults and Adolescents with Disabilities $226,494 Katherine Luther Residential Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859 KINGS BAY YM-YWHA INC Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859 Lewis County Health System Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859 Lifespan of Greater Rochester, Inc. Provide Elderly and People with Disabilities with Customized, Individualized and Affordable Travel Options, Expand Volunteer Transportation Services $593,710 Loretto Independent Living Services Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $517,512 Maryhaven Center of Hope Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $527,155 Meals of Wheels Programs & Services of Rockland, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $478,612 Metropolitan Transportation Authority Purchase Materials and Installation Labor for a Tactile Wayfinding Solution for the Subway System $992,004 Mozaic Chapter, NYSARC Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $478,612 New York City Department of Transportation - Access to Independence Provide Resources to Assist People with Disabilities Connect with Specialized Services $109,400 New York City Department of Transportation - Bus Stop Access Purchase Concrete Material and Labor to Improve Access to Bus Stops for Passengers with Ambulatory Disabilities $800,000 New York City Department of Transportation - City Bench Purchase 675 Benches and Install them where Needed for People with Disabilities wait for Transportation $1,600,000 New York City Department of Transportation - Safe Streets for Seniors Purchase Construction Materials and Labor to Improve Sidewalks, Curb Ramps and Transit Stops to Allow Seniors and People with Disabilities to Safely Access Transportation Facilities $800,000 New York City Department of Transportation - Vehicles Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $527,155 New York City Department of Transportation - Wayfinding Maps Purchase 60 WalkNYCSigns and Install them Where Needed to Assist Seniors and People with Disabilities Navigate Transportation Services $1,763,520 New York Families for Autistic Children Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $142,227 North East Community Center, Inc. Coordinate Service and Provide Outreach for Specialized Transit $242,667 North East Community Center, Inc. Pay for Driver and Vehicle Expenses incurred in North East Community Center's Transportation for Seniors and People with Disabilities in Rural Northeast DutchessCounty $148,013 North East Community Center, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $61,052 NYSARC, Inc. Oneida-Lewis Chapter Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722 NYSARC, Inc. Oneida-Lewis Chapter - Rural Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $178,703 NYSARC, Inc. Saratoga County Chapter Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $445,266 NYSARC, Inc. Suffolk Chapter Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $357,406 Nysarc, Ontario County Chapter Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $86,252 Onondaga County Department of Adult and Long Term Care Services Expand and Maintain Specialized Transit Programs for Senior and People with Disabilities in Onondaga County $393,716 Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Coordinate Service and Provide Outreach for Specialized Transit $278,520 Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $478,612 Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Pay for Salaries of Transportation Staff and Vehicle Expenses for Specialized Transit $112,000 Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $71,114 Pathways, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $431,260 PEARL TRANSIT CORP Personnel Expenses in Suffolk, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties for providing Ride-Share Services to Seniors and People with Disabilities $775,135 Queens Community House, Inc. Expand Service to Queens Community House Facility by adding additional drivers $284,903 Richmond Children's Center, Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $550,745 Rochester General Hospital Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $142,227 Rochester General Hospital Personnel and Vehicle Expenses to Enable Creation of Specialized Transit Program to Transport Discharged Patients Without Appropriate Transportation $145,923 Rome Memorial Hospital, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722 Rome Memorial Hospital, Inc. Purchase 1 non-OGS New/Replacement Vehicle for Delivery of Specialized Services $48,709 Rural Health Network of SCNY, Inc. Maintain and expand the GetThere Mobility Management Program Providing Education, Travel Training, Service Coordination and Outreach $534,095 Samaritan Hospital and the Eddy Foundation, on behalf of Senior Care Connections, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $351,437 Samuel Field YM & YWHA, Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $191,445 Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club, Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722 Senior Citizens Council Rome New York, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859 Senior Network Health Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $122,104 Sephardic Community Youth Center Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $147,337 Share of New Square, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $254,695 St. Luke Residential Health Care Facility, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859 St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859 Suburban Adult Services Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $574,334 Sunset Park Health Council, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859 Sunset Park Health Council, Inc. Provide Support for Sunset Park's Senior in Touch and Older Adult Center Specialized Transit Programs $332,393 The Laker Transportation Project, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $142,227 The Center For Developmental Disabilities Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $396,497 The Devereux Foundation Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $574,334 The Guidance Center of Westchester Pay for Personnel and Vehicle Expenses to Transport Individuals to and from The Guidance Center's Mental Health and Substance Abuse Urgent Care Facility $34,533 The Institute for Human Services, Inc. Personnel and Vehicle Expenses to Support The Institute for Human Services Specialized Transit Service for Seniors and People with Disabilities $370,092 Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Maintain and expand the Tioga Opportunities Mobility Management Program Providing Travel Service Coordination, Volunteer Transportation and Outreach $199,305 Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Personnel, Vehicle and Reimbursement Expenses for Tioga Opportunities' Volunteer Transportation Services $10,750 Town of Smithtown Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $191,445 United Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County, Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $426,682 United Cerebral Palsy Association of Greater Suffolk,INC. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $426,682 United Cerebral Palsy of New York City, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $284,454 Victor Association of Cultural & Performing Arts Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $191,445 Victor Association of Cultural & Performing Arts Inc. - Rural Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722 Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $61,052 Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. Reimburse Volunteer Drivers Providing Senior Transportation in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties $50,000 Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. - Rural Reimburse Volunteer Drivers Providing Senior Transportation in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties $103,255 Wayne County Chapter NYSARC, Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722 Westchester County Department of Public Works and Transportation Funding to support operations of ParaTransit service for trips that serve eligible seniors and persons with disabilities who begin or end their trips more than 3/4 of a mile from existing Westchester County Bee‐Line fixed route bus service $1,126,332 WestFair Rides, Inc. Pay for WestFair Rides Driver Expenses and Vehicle Operating Expenses $292,641 WestFair Rides, Inc. Maintain and expand the WestFair Rides Mobility Management Program Providing Travel Service Coordination, Volunteer Transportation and Outreach $2,089,158 WestFair Rides, Inc. Purchase 2 non-OGS New/Replacement Vehicle for Delivery of Specialized Services $112,000 Young Men's & Young Women's Hebrew Assn. of the Bronx Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722

