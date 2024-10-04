Expanding Mobility and Transportation Options

|ACCESS: SUPPORT FOR LIVING INC (Newburgh-Poughkeepsie)
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$244,208
|ACCESS: SUPPORT FOR LIVING INC (Middletown)
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$122,104
|Allegany County
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$71,114
|Allegany County
|Implement Dial-a-Ride/Paratransit Service and Hire A Mobility Assistant to improve Specialized Transportation
|$147,651
|Allegany County
|Pay for Dial-a-Ride Driver Expenses and Vehicle Operating Expenses
|$195,983
|ARC XVI FORT WASHINGTON, INC.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$175,718
|ARC XVI FORT WASHINGTON, INC.
|Expand Service Hours and Routes to Improve Delivery of Specialized Services
|$216,800
|Battenkill Community Services, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$175,718
|Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$87,859
|Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc.
|Purchase Scheduling Computer Software to Improve Efficiency of Specialized Transportation Services
|$16,000
|Broome County Department of Public Transportation
|Purchase Scheduling Computer Software to Improve Efficiency of Specialized Transportation Services
|$62,923
|Cardinal Hayes Home for Children
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$142,227
|Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany / Tri-County Services
|Cover Driver and Vehicle Expenses for the Aging Life Program Providing non-Medicaid Transportation for the Elderly who are Aging in Place
|$224,633
|Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$87,859
|Catholic Health System, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$71,114
|CDS MONARCH, INC
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$574,334
|Center for Disability Services Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$884,021
|Center for Self Advocacy, Inc.
|Continue and Expand Peer-Led Travel Training
|$312,107
|Chautauqua County Chapter of NYSARC, INC.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$287,167
|Chemlu Developmental Disabilities Center
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$527,155
|Chemung-Schuyler Counties Chapter, NYSARC, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$115,036
|Chemung-Schuyler Counties Chapter, NYSARC, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$76,409
|City of Mechanicville
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$86,252
|City of Mount Vernon
|Cover Driver and Vehicle Expenses for Mt Vernon's Elderly and Disabled Nutrition, Education and Medical Transportation Service
|$55,070
|City of Mount Vernon
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$147,337
|Columbia County Chapter NYSARC, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$274,426
|Community Services for Every1, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$527,155
|Cortland County Community Action Program, Inc.
|Provide Salary Support for the Volunteer Coordinator and Transportation Coordinator, Reimburse Volunteer Driver Expenses for Elderly and People with Disabilities in Cortland County
|$98,083
|COTHOA LUNCHEON CLUB INC.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$87,859
|COTHOA LUNCHEON CLUB INC.
|Expand Service Hours and Routes to Improve Delivery of Specialized Services
|$98,564
|County of Erie
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$244,208
|County of Suffolk
|Continue the County’s program of providing paratransit service beyond the ADA required ¾ mile corridor from fixed route services to cover the entire County of Suffolk
|$8,787,559
|Delaware County Chapter NYSARC, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$254,695
|East End Disability Association, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$142,227
|EIHAB Human Services Inc
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$520,726
|ElderLife, Inc
|Maintain and expand the Way2Go Mobility Management Program Providing Education, Travel Training, Service Coordination and Outreach
|$103,222
|Episcopal SeniorLifeCommunities, Inc
|Purchase Scheduling Computer Software to Improve Efficiency of Specialized Transportation Services
|$42,474
|Episcopal SeniorLifeCommunities, Inc
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$95,722
|Erie Regional Housing Development Corporation
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$175,718
|Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$86,252
|Fulton and Schoharie Counties Chapter NYSARC, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$183,582
|Gadabout Transportation Services, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$183,582
|Genesee Livingston Orleans Wyoming Chapter NYSARC, Inc - Rural
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$478,612
|Genesee Livingston Orleans Wyoming Chapter NYSARC, Inc - Rural
|Pay for Driver and Vehicle Expenses incurred in GLOW NYSARC's Partnership with Livingston County Office for the Aging to provide the Elderly with Nutrition, Social Activities, Medical Trips and Day Programs
|$30,354
|Gillam-Grant Community Center, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$87,859
|Haitian Americans United for Progress
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$95,722
|Harmony Services, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$172,055
|Head Injury Association, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$527,155
|Hearts and Hands: Faith in Action, Inc.
|Provide Salary Support for Volunteer RideShare Service for Elderly Aging in Place in Erie and Niagara Counties
|$247,661
|Herkimer County Chapter NYSARC, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$178,703
|Herkimer County Chapter NYSARC, Inc. - Rural
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$178,703
|Inc. Village of Sea Cliff
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$147,337
|Incorporated Village of Lindenhurst
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$95,722
|Independent Group Home Living Program, INC.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$527,155
|Innovative Resources for Independence, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$525,117
|Jawonio Inc
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$421,697
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$178,703
|Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, Inc.
|Coordinate Service, Provide Outreach and Maintain Software for Specialized Transit
|$2,285,257
|Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, Inc.
|Pay for Transportation Coordinator, Scheduling and Driver and Vehicle Expenses incurred in JCCGCI's Senior Citizen Transportation Program. Also pay for Additional Trips via Subcontracts
|$2,913,700
|Jewish Guild for the Blind (JGB)
|Provide Travel Training to Individuals who are Visually Impaired
|$431,677
|John T. Mather Memorial Hospital of Port Jefferson, NY Inc.
|Pay for Driver and Vehicle Expenses incurred in JT Mather Hospital's Transportation for Adults and Adolescents with Disabilities
|$226,494
|Katherine Luther Residential Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$87,859
|KINGS BAY YM-YWHA INC
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$87,859
|Lewis County Health System
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$87,859
|Lifespan of Greater Rochester, Inc.
|Provide Elderly and People with Disabilities with Customized, Individualized and Affordable Travel Options, Expand Volunteer Transportation Services
|$593,710
|Loretto Independent Living Services Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$517,512
|Maryhaven Center of Hope Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$527,155
|Meals of Wheels Programs & Services of Rockland, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$478,612
|Metropolitan Transportation Authority
|Purchase Materials and Installation Labor for a Tactile Wayfinding Solution for the Subway System
|$992,004
|Mozaic Chapter, NYSARC Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$478,612
|New York City Department of Transportation - Access to Independence
|Provide Resources to Assist People with Disabilities Connect with Specialized Services
|$109,400
|New York City Department of Transportation - Bus Stop Access
|Purchase Concrete Material and Labor to Improve Access to Bus Stops for Passengers with Ambulatory Disabilities
|$800,000
|New York City Department of Transportation - City Bench
|Purchase 675 Benches and Install them where Needed for People with Disabilities wait for Transportation
|$1,600,000
|New York City Department of Transportation - Safe Streets for Seniors
|Purchase Construction Materials and Labor to Improve Sidewalks, Curb Ramps and Transit Stops to Allow Seniors and People with Disabilities to Safely Access Transportation Facilities
|$800,000
|New York City Department of Transportation - Vehicles
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$527,155
|New York City Department of Transportation - Wayfinding Maps
|Purchase 60 WalkNYCSigns and Install them Where Needed to Assist Seniors and People with Disabilities Navigate Transportation Services
|$1,763,520
|New York Families for Autistic Children
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$142,227
|North East Community Center, Inc.
|Coordinate Service and Provide Outreach for Specialized Transit
|$242,667
|North East Community Center, Inc.
|Pay for Driver and Vehicle Expenses incurred in North East Community Center's Transportation for Seniors and People with Disabilities in Rural Northeast DutchessCounty
|$148,013
|North East Community Center, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$61,052
|NYSARC, Inc. Oneida-Lewis Chapter
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$95,722
|NYSARC, Inc. Oneida-Lewis Chapter - Rural
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$178,703
|NYSARC, Inc. Saratoga County Chapter
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$445,266
|NYSARC, Inc. Suffolk Chapter
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$357,406
|Nysarc, Ontario County Chapter
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$86,252
|Onondaga County Department of Adult and Long Term Care Services
|Expand and Maintain Specialized Transit Programs for Senior and People with Disabilities in Onondaga County
|$393,716
|Oswego County Opportunities, Inc.
|Coordinate Service and Provide Outreach for Specialized Transit
|$278,520
|Oswego County Opportunities, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$478,612
|Oswego County Opportunities, Inc.
|Pay for Salaries of Transportation Staff and Vehicle Expenses for Specialized Transit
|$112,000
|Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$71,114
|Pathways, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$431,260
|PEARL TRANSIT CORP
|Personnel Expenses in Suffolk, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties for providing Ride-Share Services to Seniors and People with Disabilities
|$775,135
|Queens Community House, Inc.
|Expand Service to Queens Community House Facility by adding additional drivers
|$284,903
|Richmond Children's Center, Inc
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$550,745
|Rochester General Hospital
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$142,227
|Rochester General Hospital
|Personnel and Vehicle Expenses to Enable Creation of Specialized Transit Program to Transport Discharged Patients Without Appropriate Transportation
|$145,923
|Rome Memorial Hospital, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$95,722
|Rome Memorial Hospital, Inc.
|Purchase 1 non-OGS New/Replacement Vehicle for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$48,709
|Rural Health Network of SCNY, Inc.
|Maintain and expand the GetThere Mobility Management Program Providing Education, Travel Training, Service Coordination and Outreach
|$534,095
|Samaritan Hospital and the Eddy Foundation, on behalf of Senior Care Connections, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$351,437
|Samuel Field YM & YWHA, Inc
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$191,445
|Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club, Inc
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$95,722
|Senior Citizens Council Rome New York, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$87,859
|Senior Network Health
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$122,104
|Sephardic Community Youth Center
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$147,337
|Share of New Square, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$254,695
|St. Luke Residential Health Care Facility, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$87,859
|St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$87,859
|Suburban Adult Services Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$574,334
|Sunset Park Health Council, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$87,859
|Sunset Park Health Council, Inc.
|Provide Support for Sunset Park's Senior in Touch and Older Adult Center Specialized Transit Programs
|$332,393
|The Laker Transportation Project, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$142,227
|The Center For Developmental Disabilities
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$396,497
|The Devereux Foundation
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$574,334
|The Guidance Center of Westchester
|Pay for Personnel and Vehicle Expenses to Transport Individuals to and from The Guidance Center's Mental Health and Substance Abuse Urgent Care Facility
|$34,533
|The Institute for Human Services, Inc.
|Personnel and Vehicle Expenses to Support The Institute for Human Services Specialized Transit Service for Seniors and People with Disabilities
|$370,092
|Tioga Opportunities, Inc.
|Maintain and expand the Tioga Opportunities Mobility Management Program Providing Travel Service Coordination, Volunteer Transportation and Outreach
|$199,305
|Tioga Opportunities, Inc.
|Personnel, Vehicle and Reimbursement Expenses for Tioga Opportunities' Volunteer Transportation Services
|$10,750
|Town of Smithtown
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$191,445
|United Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County, Inc
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$426,682
|United Cerebral Palsy Association of Greater Suffolk,INC.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$426,682
|United Cerebral Palsy of New York City, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$284,454
|Victor Association of Cultural & Performing Arts Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$191,445
|Victor Association of Cultural & Performing Arts Inc. - Rural
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$95,722
|Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc.
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$61,052
|Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc.
|Reimburse Volunteer Drivers Providing Senior Transportation in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties
|$50,000
|Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. - Rural
|Reimburse Volunteer Drivers Providing Senior Transportation in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties
|$103,255
|Wayne County Chapter NYSARC, Inc
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$95,722
|Westchester County Department of Public Works and Transportation
|Funding to support operations of ParaTransit service for trips that serve eligible seniors and persons with disabilities who begin or end their trips more than 3/4 of a mile from existing Westchester County Bee‐Line fixed route bus service
|$1,126,332
|WestFair Rides, Inc.
|Pay for WestFair Rides Driver Expenses and Vehicle Operating Expenses
|$292,641
|WestFair Rides, Inc.
|Maintain and expand the WestFair Rides Mobility Management Program Providing Travel Service Coordination, Volunteer Transportation and Outreach
|$2,089,158
|WestFair Rides, Inc.
|Purchase 2 non-OGS New/Replacement Vehicle for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$112,000
|Young Men's & Young Women's Hebrew Assn. of the Bronx
|Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services
|$95,722
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.