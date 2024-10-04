Expanding Mobility and Transportation Options

ACCESS: SUPPORT FOR LIVING INC (Newburgh-Poughkeepsie) Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $244,208

ACCESS: SUPPORT FOR LIVING INC (Middletown) Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $122,104

Allegany County Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $71,114

Allegany County Implement Dial-a-Ride/Paratransit Service and Hire A Mobility Assistant to improve Specialized Transportation $147,651

Allegany County Pay for Dial-a-Ride Driver Expenses and Vehicle Operating Expenses $195,983

ARC XVI FORT WASHINGTON, INC. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $175,718

ARC XVI FORT WASHINGTON, INC. Expand Service Hours and Routes to Improve Delivery of Specialized Services $216,800

Battenkill Community Services, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $175,718

Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859

Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc. Purchase Scheduling Computer Software to Improve Efficiency of Specialized Transportation Services $16,000

Broome County Department of Public Transportation Purchase Scheduling Computer Software to Improve Efficiency of Specialized Transportation Services $62,923

Cardinal Hayes Home for Children Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $142,227

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany / Tri-County Services Cover Driver and Vehicle Expenses for the Aging Life Program Providing non-Medicaid Transportation for the Elderly who are Aging in Place $224,633

Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859

Catholic Health System, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $71,114

CDS MONARCH, INC Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $574,334

Center for Disability Services Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $884,021

Center for Self Advocacy, Inc. Continue and Expand Peer-Led Travel Training $312,107

Chautauqua County Chapter of NYSARC, INC. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $287,167

Chemlu Developmental Disabilities Center Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $527,155

Chemung-Schuyler Counties Chapter, NYSARC, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $115,036

Chemung-Schuyler Counties Chapter, NYSARC, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $76,409

City of Mechanicville Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $86,252

City of Mount Vernon Cover Driver and Vehicle Expenses for Mt Vernon's Elderly and Disabled Nutrition, Education and Medical Transportation Service $55,070

City of Mount Vernon Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $147,337

Columbia County Chapter NYSARC, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $274,426

Community Services for Every1, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $527,155

Cortland County Community Action Program, Inc. Provide Salary Support for the Volunteer Coordinator and Transportation Coordinator, Reimburse Volunteer Driver Expenses for Elderly and People with Disabilities in Cortland County $98,083

COTHOA LUNCHEON CLUB INC. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859

COTHOA LUNCHEON CLUB INC. Expand Service Hours and Routes to Improve Delivery of Specialized Services $98,564

County of Erie Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $244,208

County of Suffolk Continue the County’s program of providing paratransit service beyond the ADA required ¾ mile corridor from fixed route services to cover the entire County of Suffolk $8,787,559

Delaware County Chapter NYSARC, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $254,695

East End Disability Association, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $142,227

EIHAB Human Services Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $520,726

ElderLife, Inc Maintain and expand the Way2Go Mobility Management Program Providing Education, Travel Training, Service Coordination and Outreach $103,222

Episcopal SeniorLifeCommunities, Inc Purchase Scheduling Computer Software to Improve Efficiency of Specialized Transportation Services $42,474

Episcopal SeniorLifeCommunities, Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722

Erie Regional Housing Development Corporation Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $175,718

Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $86,252

Fulton and Schoharie Counties Chapter NYSARC, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $183,582

Gadabout Transportation Services, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $183,582

Genesee Livingston Orleans Wyoming Chapter NYSARC, Inc - Rural Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $478,612

Genesee Livingston Orleans Wyoming Chapter NYSARC, Inc - Rural Pay for Driver and Vehicle Expenses incurred in GLOW NYSARC's Partnership with Livingston County Office for the Aging to provide the Elderly with Nutrition, Social Activities, Medical Trips and Day Programs $30,354

Gillam-Grant Community Center, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859

Haitian Americans United for Progress Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722

Harmony Services, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $172,055

Head Injury Association, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $527,155

Hearts and Hands: Faith in Action, Inc. Provide Salary Support for Volunteer RideShare Service for Elderly Aging in Place in Erie and Niagara Counties $247,661

Herkimer County Chapter NYSARC, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $178,703

Herkimer County Chapter NYSARC, Inc. - Rural Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $178,703

Inc. Village of Sea Cliff Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $147,337

Incorporated Village of Lindenhurst Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722

Independent Group Home Living Program, INC. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $527,155

Innovative Resources for Independence, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $525,117

Jawonio Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $421,697

Jewish Community Center of Staten Island Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $178,703

Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, Inc. Coordinate Service, Provide Outreach and Maintain Software for Specialized Transit $2,285,257

Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, Inc. Pay for Transportation Coordinator, Scheduling and Driver and Vehicle Expenses incurred in JCCGCI's Senior Citizen Transportation Program. Also pay for Additional Trips via Subcontracts $2,913,700

Jewish Guild for the Blind (JGB) Provide Travel Training to Individuals who are Visually Impaired $431,677

John T. Mather Memorial Hospital of Port Jefferson, NY Inc. Pay for Driver and Vehicle Expenses incurred in JT Mather Hospital's Transportation for Adults and Adolescents with Disabilities $226,494

Katherine Luther Residential Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859

KINGS BAY YM-YWHA INC Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859

Lewis County Health System Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859

Lifespan of Greater Rochester, Inc. Provide Elderly and People with Disabilities with Customized, Individualized and Affordable Travel Options, Expand Volunteer Transportation Services $593,710

Loretto Independent Living Services Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $517,512

Maryhaven Center of Hope Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $527,155

Meals of Wheels Programs & Services of Rockland, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $478,612

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Purchase Materials and Installation Labor for a Tactile Wayfinding Solution for the Subway System $992,004

Mozaic Chapter, NYSARC Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $478,612

New York City Department of Transportation - Access to Independence Provide Resources to Assist People with Disabilities Connect with Specialized Services $109,400

New York City Department of Transportation - Bus Stop Access Purchase Concrete Material and Labor to Improve Access to Bus Stops for Passengers with Ambulatory Disabilities $800,000

New York City Department of Transportation - City Bench Purchase 675 Benches and Install them where Needed for People with Disabilities wait for Transportation $1,600,000

New York City Department of Transportation - Safe Streets for Seniors Purchase Construction Materials and Labor to Improve Sidewalks, Curb Ramps and Transit Stops to Allow Seniors and People with Disabilities to Safely Access Transportation Facilities $800,000

New York City Department of Transportation - Vehicles Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $527,155

New York City Department of Transportation - Wayfinding Maps Purchase 60 WalkNYCSigns and Install them Where Needed to Assist Seniors and People with Disabilities Navigate Transportation Services $1,763,520

New York Families for Autistic Children Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $142,227

North East Community Center, Inc. Coordinate Service and Provide Outreach for Specialized Transit $242,667

North East Community Center, Inc. Pay for Driver and Vehicle Expenses incurred in North East Community Center's Transportation for Seniors and People with Disabilities in Rural Northeast DutchessCounty $148,013

North East Community Center, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $61,052

NYSARC, Inc. Oneida-Lewis Chapter Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722

NYSARC, Inc. Oneida-Lewis Chapter - Rural Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $178,703

NYSARC, Inc. Saratoga County Chapter Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $445,266

NYSARC, Inc. Suffolk Chapter Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $357,406

Nysarc, Ontario County Chapter Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $86,252

Onondaga County Department of Adult and Long Term Care Services Expand and Maintain Specialized Transit Programs for Senior and People with Disabilities in Onondaga County $393,716

Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Coordinate Service and Provide Outreach for Specialized Transit $278,520

Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $478,612

Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Pay for Salaries of Transportation Staff and Vehicle Expenses for Specialized Transit $112,000

Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $71,114

Pathways, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $431,260

PEARL TRANSIT CORP Personnel Expenses in Suffolk, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties for providing Ride-Share Services to Seniors and People with Disabilities $775,135

Queens Community House, Inc. Expand Service to Queens Community House Facility by adding additional drivers $284,903

Richmond Children's Center, Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $550,745

Rochester General Hospital Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $142,227

Rochester General Hospital Personnel and Vehicle Expenses to Enable Creation of Specialized Transit Program to Transport Discharged Patients Without Appropriate Transportation $145,923

Rome Memorial Hospital, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722

Rome Memorial Hospital, Inc. Purchase 1 non-OGS New/Replacement Vehicle for Delivery of Specialized Services $48,709

Rural Health Network of SCNY, Inc. Maintain and expand the GetThere Mobility Management Program Providing Education, Travel Training, Service Coordination and Outreach $534,095

Samaritan Hospital and the Eddy Foundation, on behalf of Senior Care Connections, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $351,437

Samuel Field YM & YWHA, Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $191,445

Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club, Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722

Senior Citizens Council Rome New York, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859

Senior Network Health Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $122,104

Sephardic Community Youth Center Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $147,337

Share of New Square, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $254,695

St. Luke Residential Health Care Facility, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859

St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859

Suburban Adult Services Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $574,334

Sunset Park Health Council, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $87,859

Sunset Park Health Council, Inc. Provide Support for Sunset Park's Senior in Touch and Older Adult Center Specialized Transit Programs $332,393

The Laker Transportation Project, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $142,227

The Center For Developmental Disabilities Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $396,497

The Devereux Foundation Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $574,334

The Guidance Center of Westchester Pay for Personnel and Vehicle Expenses to Transport Individuals to and from The Guidance Center's Mental Health and Substance Abuse Urgent Care Facility $34,533

The Institute for Human Services, Inc. Personnel and Vehicle Expenses to Support The Institute for Human Services Specialized Transit Service for Seniors and People with Disabilities $370,092

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Maintain and expand the Tioga Opportunities Mobility Management Program Providing Travel Service Coordination, Volunteer Transportation and Outreach $199,305

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Personnel, Vehicle and Reimbursement Expenses for Tioga Opportunities' Volunteer Transportation Services $10,750

Town of Smithtown Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $191,445

United Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County, Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $426,682

United Cerebral Palsy Association of Greater Suffolk,INC. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $426,682

United Cerebral Palsy of New York City, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $284,454

Victor Association of Cultural & Performing Arts Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $191,445

Victor Association of Cultural & Performing Arts Inc. - Rural Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722

Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $61,052

Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. Reimburse Volunteer Drivers Providing Senior Transportation in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties $50,000

Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. - Rural Reimburse Volunteer Drivers Providing Senior Transportation in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties $103,255

Wayne County Chapter NYSARC, Inc Purchase of New/Replacement Buses for Delivery of Specialized Services $95,722

Westchester County Department of Public Works and Transportation Funding to support operations of ParaTransit service for trips that serve eligible seniors and persons with disabilities who begin or end their trips more than 3/4 of a mile from existing Westchester County Bee‐Line fixed route bus service $1,126,332

WestFair Rides, Inc. Pay for WestFair Rides Driver Expenses and Vehicle Operating Expenses $292,641

WestFair Rides, Inc. Maintain and expand the WestFair Rides Mobility Management Program Providing Travel Service Coordination, Volunteer Transportation and Outreach $2,089,158

WestFair Rides, Inc. Purchase 2 non-OGS New/Replacement Vehicle for Delivery of Specialized Services $112,000