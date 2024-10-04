Actress COÉL MAHAL Seeks Bloody Justice in New Horror Film ‘RESTITUTION’ Premiering October 4, 2024 on Amazon and Tubi

Coél Mahal stars in new horror film RESTITUTION now streaming on Amazon, Tubi and more

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress Coél Mahal turns badass seeking bloody justice in the new horror film RESTITUTION , premiering October 4th on Amazon, Tubi TV, Apple TV, Chilling, Kings of Horror, and many other streaming platforms.Mahal stars as Mia Wagner, the sole survivor of a serial killer who brutally murdered her entire family as a child, only to be released years later on a technicality. When the judicial system fails her, Mia decides to take matters into her own hands.The revenge tale was directed by Danny Draven and comes from producers Autumn Federici, James Black, and Jake Helgren of The Ninth House along with Jim Klock and Joe Dain of Terror Films Releasing.What you see is what you get with Mahal. This petite, 5’3” Filipino American actress packs a powerful punch performing all her own brutal beatdowns and action-filled moments for the pic, putting her martial arts and stunt skills background to work. She is an undefeated regional Grand Champion in martial arts and recently stepped in as Assistant Stunt Coordinator for the Fox series 9-1-1 Lone Star.Federici adds, “It's such a blessing to work with someone like Coél. Not only is she a phenomenal actress that can perform her own stunts, but she's a beautiful human, too.”Mahal has built a solid reputation for her talents in acting, producing, directing, choreographing, and special/practical FX makeup. Classically trained in New York in Musical Theatre, she has emerged in several Ninth House Films projects, including Secrets of an Escort, Killer Ambition, and Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.When she isn’t working on-screen, Mahal gives back to her community as the Chairperson for the Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Committee of GFWC TWC, spearheading awareness projects and presentations while working closely with the San Joaquin HT Task Force.Watch Coél Mahal in RESTITUTION premiering October 4th on Amazon, Tubi TV, Apple TV, Chilling, Kings of Horror, and other streaming platforms.For more information visit: NinthHouseFilms.com

