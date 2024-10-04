Electoral Affairs Commission issues Guideline 2/CAECE/2024

MACAU, October 4 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election issued Guideline 2/CAECE/2024, with binding power, regarding the Chief Executive Election to be held on 13 October.

The guideline specifies that voters must use the designated pens provided by the Electoral Affairs Commission, which will be made available inside each polling booth. A vote would be considered invalid if marked with a pen other than the designated pen; or the ballot were either torn; altered; or showed unauthorised marks.

Regarding the confidentiality of voting, the guideline stipulates that members of the Chief Executive Election Committee must ensure the secrecy of the vote and, immediately after marking the ballot paper, place it in the ballot box.

There is also a prohibition on use within the polling station of mobile phones – or other electronic devices with recording or photographic functions – for the purposes of recording the voting intentions expressed on the ballot either by members of the Chief Executive Election Committee or any third parties. Anyone violating the prohibition may face liability for an aggravated offence as specified in Clause 2 of Article 312 of the Penal Code.

The guideline – available in Chinese and Portuguese – can be found on the Chief Executive Election website (www.ece.gov.mo).