CCAC’s delegation attended meetings of the GlobE Network of the United Nations

MACAU, October 4 - The Commissioner Against Corruption Chan Tsz King led a delegation of the CCAC to Beijing to attend the 5th Plenary meeting and the 8th Steering Committee meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) of the United Nations late last month.

Nearly 400 representatives from 105 countries, regions and international organisations participated in the meetings. During the meetings, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee cum Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Li Xi, met with more than ten high-level representatives including those from Macao and Hong Kong. He stated that China was willing, together with other countries, to strengthen the consensus of combatting corruption with concerted efforts, realise the principles of equity and inclusion, jointly combat cross-border corruption and build a corruption-free world. During the meetings, participants adopted the “Beijing Consensus” and reiterated their position and determination of “zero tolerance” to corruption, joining hands together to combat transnational corruption crimes and denying safe haven for corruption. Speaking at the High-level Forum, the Commissioner Against Corruption of Macao, Chan Tsz King, pointed out that being anti-corruption agencies, in addition to performing their duties according to the legislation of their own jurisdictions, when it came to the global fight against corruption, they also needed to cooperate and interact with different jurisdictions. He specially mentioned that the Chinese mainland, the Macao SAR and the Hong Kong SAR were different jurisdictions which had different legal regimes, but from the regional point of view, they enjoyed geographical proximity, particularly for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and thus had adopted an open and active model to jointly prevent and investigate corruption crimes. He said that after years of adjustment and practices over the years, they had made an achievement which made them proud and believed that it could serve as experience to be drawn on with regard to international cooperation in graft-fighting.

During the meetings, the delegation of Macao also met with representatives from anti-corruption authorities of Brazil and United Arab Emirates. Both sides exchanged experience and explored the enhancement of cooperation of corruption fighting.