How to deliver on a just transition at the Sarajevo Energy and Climate Week

At SECW 2024, BiH SuTra used its platform to engage thought leaders, activists and stakeholders in meaningful discussions about how BiH can navigate the path toward a just and inclusive transition. 

Powerful conversations over coffee and Swedish treats 

One of the highlights of SECW was a side event hosted by BiH SuTra titled “BiH Sustainable Transition: World Café & Swedish Fika.” The event offered participants the opportunity to discuss the pressing challenges of BiH’s sustainable transition over coffee and traditional Swedish treats, commonly known as “Swedish fika”.  

The session provided a platform to showcase BiH SuTra’s achievements over the past year while facilitating powerful discussions around the future of sustainable development in BiH. 

Some of the key takeaways from the session included: 

  • The future lies beyond mining. 
  • The current system is unsustainable and requires change. 
  • Knowledge gaps often fuel fears about the transition. 
  • Smaller communities hold significant opportunities for sustainable transition. 
  • A balanced approach is essential to ensure a successful transition. 
  • Investments in entrepreneurial spirit and innovation are critical. 
  • Protecting BiH’s natural beauty is crucial, and individuals must reflect on their role in supporting positive change. 

In a unique twist, Bosnian artist Midhat Kapetanović created a live visual representation of the session’s key points. This visual summary helped capture the collective insights and presented them in an accessible way to the audience. 

