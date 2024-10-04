Creatio and Deloitte Digital Establish a Strategic Partnership to Lead the Enterprise No-Code Market

The alliance is focused on building a robust Center of Excellence to deploy Creatio’s AI-powered no-code platform on a global scale

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Deloitte Digital Central Europe (CE), a global creative consultancy that offers agency services across brand, digital experience, performance marketing. This partnership aims to empower Deloitte Digital’s clients in Europe by providing them with Creatio’s leading no-code platform, designed to streamline and automate business processes, accelerate digital transformation, and improve operational efficiency. As part of this collaboration, Deloitte Digital will also establish a Creatio Center of Excellence in Central Europe.According to the Deloitte Digital Tech Trends 2024 report, nearly 70% of IT leaders identify technical debt as the main cause of productivity losses, and around one-third of developers spend their time addressing issues related to it. Modern no-code platforms address these challenges by using components for building applications without coding, significantly reducing implementation and maintenance costs while accelerating the time to market for organizations.This trend has become particularly noticeable in recent years as more companies adopt no-code solutions to accelerate time-to-value. Instead of engaging developers to build applications from scratch using programming languages, companies can leverage solutions that enable tool creation through intuitive visual designers."Our strategic partnership with Deloitte Digital is a significant step in our mission to deliver unmatched time-to-value for organizations. By combining the power of no-code and AI, we enable companies to rapidly automate workflows, improve operational efficiency, and gain a competitive edge in today’s fast-paced market. Together, we are challenging the traditional enterprise software approach and providing businesses with the technology to differentiate and grow more effectively,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio.Creatio offerings include an AI-powered no-code platform (Studio Creatio), modern CRM applications (marketing, sales, and service), workflows for 20 verticals, and marketplace add-ons. Creatio’s composable architecture empowers organizations to accelerate the application design process and maximize the reusability of ready-to-use components. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals."Our partnership with Creatio allows us to meet the expectations of companies seeking solutions that provide a quick return on investment and help scale their businesses. With no-code technology, we can support their digital transformation by optimizing the use of development resources. This enables a more flexible approach to recruitment, allowing for the acquisition of talent with diverse qualifications and skills. We believe that combining Deloitte Digital’s experience and technological expertise with Creatio's tools will help clients in Central Europe achieve greater business benefits and streamline their processes," said Aleksander Pruziński, Partner and Head of CRM Technology at Deloitte Digital CE.“This partnership with Deloitte Digital is a pivotal step in bringing the benefits of no-code to a wider audience. By integrating our no-code platform with Deloitte’s consulting expertise, we are delivering a solution that empowers organizations to overcome challenges, streamline processes, and achieve greater agility,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.Creatio Center of ExcellenceDeloitte Digital also plans to further develop its collaboration with Creatio by building a Creatio Center of Excellence in Poland, Romania, Albania, and Ukraine. Over the next five years, it plans to hire and train 1,000 specialists to support global Creatio implementation projects."Leveraging the proximity of Creatio’s offices in the region, we decided to invest in Central Europe. By establishing the Creatio Center of Excellence, our clients will have the opportunity to gradually and flexibly implement innovative no-code solutions under the guidance of top-tier experts. At the same time, we will use our experience in scaling Centers of Excellence to support our clients in building their own teams to develop the platform after implementation," concluded Aleksander Pruziński.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

