123rd regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, October 3 - At today's session, the Government completed the discussion on the 343 buildings scheduled for potential removal. The Government adopted a Decision identifying the buildings situated in the territory of the municipalities of Braslovče, Šmartno ob Paki, Celje, Šoštanj, Nazarje, Mozirje, Prevalje, Kamnik, Slovenj Gradec, Medvode, Luče and Gorenja vas – Poljane whose removal is absolutely necessary in the public interest. The decision determined 128 buildings scheduled for urgent removal and identified the public benefits of the removal of the aforementioned buildings and replacing them with one of the legal options, including relocation construction. The decisions are based on expert opinions prepared by the State Technical Office within the Government of the Republic of Slovenia Service for Reconstruction after Floods and Landslides and previously approved by the Council of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia for Reconstruction. The material was put on public display, giving the public an opportunity to submit comments and suggestions. The Office of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia for Post-Flood and Landslide Reconstruction responded in writing to all the comments and suggestions received. The list of registered areas and facilities that were subject to expert assessment was published on 8 January 2024. The list included a total of 343 buildings. In accordance with this and previous decisions as well as professional proposals, it is urgently necessary in the public interest to remove 258 buildings. However, 85 buildings have been removed from the list on the basis of an expert assessment.

The next step in the procedure is the signing of a contract determining the replacement of the property earmarked for removal. Under the legislation in force, the state may provide the owner of a property containing a building to be removed with the right of ownership of an equivalent property, unless the owner of a property containing a building to be removed requests compensation. If the owner of a property containing a building to be removed proposes a replacement property, the state purchases and transfers the property to that owner, provided that an appraisal of the two properties establishes their equivalence. If the value of the appraised replacement property is lower than the value of the appraised property containing a building to be removed, and the owner of the property containing a building to be removed agrees to such compensation, the state pays to that owner the difference in value between the two properties in cash. If the value of the appraised replacement property is higher than the value of the appraised property containing a building to be removed, the state shall purchase the replacement property if the owner of the property containing a building to be removed pays the difference in value between the two properties.

The Government took note of the Information on the launch of the Economic and Social Council Negotiating Group (ESC NG) for the preparation of changes to the pension and disability insurance system and the time schedule for its work. On 20 September 2024, the social partners and the Government launched the work of the ESC NG for the preparation of changes in the field of pensions and disability insurance. At the first meeting, the members of the Negotiating Group agreed on the working methods of the Negotiating Group. The Negotiating Group meetings will be held in accordance with the time schedule by individual topics.

The Government has included the purchase of property units for the purpose of expanding the hospital activities of the Maribor University Medical Centre in the Development Programme Plan 2024-2027. The investment aims to provide space capacity for the future expansion of the Maribor University Medical Centre (UKC Maribor) by purchasing a property at Masarykova ulica 24-26, which is in close proximity to UKC Maribor. The purchase of the property by the Republic of Slovenia will regulate the ownership status of the properties located within the hospital area. This will allow future investments to be made for the purpose of the expansion and upgrading of UKC Maribor. This will ensure adequate conditions for providing healthcare services, better care of the sick and higher quality specialist medical treatment in line with modern standards. The estimated value of the investment is EUR 2,394,121.13.