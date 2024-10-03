State Secretary Štucin at the MED9 Meeting in Cyprus

SLOVENIA, October 3 - The Meeting, which serves as a preparatory event for the MED9 Leaders' Summit on 11 October 2024, also taking place in Cyprus, focused on recent developments and the alarming escalation of the situation in the Middle East. The Ministers and State Secretaries also addressed key European themes in the context of the new institutional cycle, exchanging views on opportunities for enhanced MED9 action in areas where Member States hold similar views, with the aim of increasing their influence within the EU.

The discussion further explored the future of the MED9 format, specifically how the Mediterranean EU Member States can better leverage their unique strengths to advance shared priorities, both within the EU and in their relations with the region and the countries of the Southern Neighbourhood.

In his address, State Secretary Štucin stated, "Security and protection will be the defining themes of the next institutional cycle for the EU. This includes climate security, investment in a secure neighbourhood, particularly in the context of EU enlargement, and enhancing the EU's global competitiveness. Only by pursuing these goals together can we ensure that Europe is recognised as a major global player."

This is the fourth meeting at this level since Slovenia joined the MED9 at the 8th Summit in Athens in September 2021.

Slovenia recently sent a joint letter to the MED9 countries, co-signed by the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon, and the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Igor Papič, regarding the establishment of the EMUNI-initiated Mediterranean Students' Empowerment Fund (EMSEF).