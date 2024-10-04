Gabrič signs agreement with WHO for humanitarian contribution to Ukraine

SLOVENIA, October 4 - During the meeting, they discussed the current humanitarian needs of the population affected by the conflict in Ukraine, particularly with winter approaching. State Secretary Gabrič briefed Regional Director Kluge on Slovenia's recent efforts to provide emergency humanitarian activities, including the psychosocial rehabilitation of Ukrainian children in Strunjan, which has just been completed. She underlined Slovenia's commitment to continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The Regional Director thanked Slovenia for its much appreciated support. With last year's contribution, Slovenia helped more than 370,000 people in need of health services. This year's contribution will also be very welcome, especially as the needs of the affected population are extremely high due to the approaching winter.

They also discussed the planned rehabilitation of injured Palestinian children in Slovenia, with Regional Director Kluge commending Slovenia's efforts in the field of rehabilitation and pledging support for further work.

Slovenia has provided extensive humanitarian and post-conflict assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian aggression. This year, it has channelled 6.2 million euros in emergency aid through international organisations, including the WHO, as well as bilateral projects aimed at supporting vulnerable social groups. By contributing to the WHO in 2023 and 2024, Slovenia is supporting the well-being of the Ukrainian population in the area of health services.