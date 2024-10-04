Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.56 billion in 2023 to $20.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to chronic inflammatory diseases, postoperative pain management, sports injuries, over-the-counter availability, aging population, consumer awareness.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $27.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging pain management therapies, regulatory changes, telehealth utilization, global wellness trends, biosimilar competition, patient preferences, precision medicine approaches

Growth Driver Of The Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market

The increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders are expected to propel the growth of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market going forward. Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) refer to a broad category of conditions that affect the musculoskeletal system, which includes the muscles, bones, tendons, ligaments, joints, and other connective tissues. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) play a crucial role in managing pain and inflammation associated with conditions like arthritis, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis. Factors contributing to this growth include the aging population, increased awareness and diagnosis of musculoskeletal disorders, orthopedic procedures, sports injuries, and the chronic nature of these conditions.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Share?

Key players in the market include Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Assertio Therapeutics Inc., Iroko Pharmaceuticals Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Perrigo Company plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Septodont, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc., Advanced Pharma Inc., Akorn Operating Company LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, Lupin Limited, Cipla Limited, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Zyla Life sciences, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market are developing new combination therapies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Combination therapy refers to the medical practice of using two or more therapeutic agents or treatment modalities concurrently to enhance effectiveness, achieve synergistic effects, or address multiple aspects of a condition.

How Is The Global Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Segmented?

1) By Route of Administration: Oral, Topical, Other Route of Administration

2) By Disease Indication: Arthritis, Migraine, Ophthalmic Diseases, Other Disease Indications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Definition

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are medications that reduce inflammation and lower a fever. They are used to treat headaches, sprains and strains, painful periods, colds and flu, arthritis, and other long-term pain conditions, and to reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and bring down a high temperature.

Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market size, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market drivers and trends, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market major players and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

