XPENG PIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES SHOWCASED AND COMMITMENT TO EUROPE CONFIRMED AT BRAND CONFERENCE IN STOCKHOLM

XPENG G6 gives an autonomous demonstration to a live audience in Stockholm

Prices protected from current European tariff environment, new European manufacturing facility exploration under way, autonomous tech demonstrated live

XPENG (NYSE:XPEV)

An EU manufacturing base is under consideration, bringing investment, jobs and business across the region. Europe’s global strategic importance means we are accelerating our plans in the region. ” — Jens Olsen, Executive General Manager, Northern Europe

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- XPENG Motors, a leading AI mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets premium and accessible intelligent mobility, underlines its deep commitments to the European market at a brand showcase and conference in Stockholm.Demonstrating the ground-breaking technologies available now to XPENG customers, the latest G6 mid-size SUV was summoned autonomously to the stage and was told to park in the middle of the theatre.XPENG will continue its expansion across Europe in the second half of the year, launching in key markets such as Spain, Portugal and the UK. In Sweden, the rapid expansion of the dealer network continues, going from two sales outlets to ten within a year in key Swedish cities and furthermore, XPENG plans to open another ten sales outlets by the end of the year. Taking the total number of Swedish sales outlets to twenty by the end of 2024.The flagship G9 SUV which is perfectly suited to Swedish conditions with its fantastic comfort, generous space, long range and super-fast charging capacity has been well received in the market. In the year to date from August, the G9 is amongst the top ten in the segment for the most sold large SUVs in Sweden.A key feature of XPENG’s operation in Europe is its relationship to customers, with over the air (OTA) vehicle updates being rolled out across the key markets of Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden. The key to the success of the OTA updates is continuous improvement, being led by the company’s 15,000 research and development engineers, but also the ability for customers to feedback on the updates and request improvements of their own. So far in Europe, more than 80% of these customers requested improvements have been addressed via OTA updates.Speaking at the event, a customer of the XPENG G9 flagship SUV, Hans Jonsson, said: “As customers, we feel very much a part of the XPENG family and team. To participate in the global Pioneer programme, co-develop the product and to actually experience the result based on customer feedback is remarkable. To my knowledge, never before have such a proportion of a car brand’s customer base been involved in the enhancements and updates to the product.”A focus for the event was XPENG’s commitment to Europe, incorporating its price promise for the region, a growing retail network, expansion into new countries, sales growth, and possible local manufacturing.General Manager for Northern Europe, Elvis Cheng, said: “At XPENG we leverage cutting-edge innovation to create intelligent vehicles that don’t just transport people, they enhance their lives. We push the boundaries of what is possible, we have succeeded in creating smart, connected and autonomous vehicles that seamlessly integrate into the fabric of modern life. We see a future where your vehicle is a smart companion, capable of understanding your preferences, learning from your habits and even driving itself when you choose. The future we’re building is one where mobility is effortless, intelligent and deeply personalised. Our mission is to offer premium, intelligent EVs for everyone.”XPENG’s Executive Manager for Northern Europe, Jens Olsen, added: “An EV manufacturing base is under consideration, bringing investment, jobs and business across the region. Europe’s global strategic importance to us, and our success here, means we are accelerating our plans in the region. Thanks to all our partners and supporters for making our decisions to commit, invest, protect and support the market, easy to make.”

XPENG live audience autonomous demonstration in Stockholm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.