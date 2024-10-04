Global Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Liver Diseases Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Liver Diseases Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liver diseases therapeutics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.02 billion in 2023 to $14.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to high prevalence of liver diseases, alcohol consumption patterns, advancements in diagnostics, obesity and metabolic syndrome, awareness and screening programs, government initiatives for hepatitis control.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The liver diseases therapeutics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $18.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to precision medicine approaches, innovations in rna therapeutics, focus on fibrosis treatments, patient advocacy and support groups, development of vaccines for hepatitis, regulatory support for orphan drugs. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in treatment for hepatitis c, emergence of novel therapies for liver fibrosis, exploration of immunotherapies, telemedicine and remote monitoring, focus on nutritional interventions.

Growth Driver Of The Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market

The rising prevalence of liver diseases is expected to propel the growth of the liver disease therapeutics market going forward. Liver disease refers to any condition that has been affecting the liver. Liver disease therapeutics help in treating liver diseases through various treatments.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market Growth?

Key players in the liver diseases therapeutics market include Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Gilead Sciences Inc., Endo International plc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., Viking Therapeutics Inc., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market Size?

Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the liver disease therapeutics market. Major companies operating in the liver diseases therapeutics market are undergoing collaborations to strengthen their position in the liver diseases therapeutics market.

How Is The Global Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market Segmented?

1) By Disease Type: Hepatitis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Alcohol-Induced, Liver Cancer

2) By Treatment: Antiviral, Vaccines, Chemotherapy, Immunosuppressive Agents, Corticosteroids

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market

North America was the largest region in the liver diseases therapeutics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the liver diseases therapeutics market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the liver diseases therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market Definition

Liver disease therapeutics refers to the treatment of numerous types of liver illnesses, diseases brought on by viruses, including hepatitis A, B, and C. These diseases are mainly caused by consuming more alcohol.

Liver Diseases Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global liver diseases therapeutics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Liver Diseases Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on liver diseases therapeutics market size, liver diseases therapeutics market drivers and trends, liver diseases therapeutics market major players, liver diseases therapeutics competitors' revenues, liver diseases therapeutics market positioning, and liver diseases therapeutics market growth across geographies. The liver diseases therapeutics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

