OSCE donates IT equipment to Gender Sensitive Police Units under Tajikistan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs

On 4 October 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe donated a set of IT and office equipment to the Public Order Department and the Gender Sensitive Police Units under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan.

The donated technical equipment will support the Government of Tajikistan in its efforts to prevent and combat domestic violence in the country. In particular, it will support the work of the Gender Sensitive Police Units, 14 of which have been established with the support of the Office, to timely identify domestic violence cases, provide effective protection to and refer the survivors to appropriate support services, while considering and prioritizing their needs.

The event is part of the Office’s support for Tajik law enforcement authorities to respond to domestic violence through a victim-centered approach, and aligns with Tajikistan’s OSCE commitments to prevent and combat violence against women, including domestic violence.