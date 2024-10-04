Third State University Moot Court Competition held in Mostar

Mostar, 4 October 2024 – From 2 to 4 October the Faculty of Law of the University of Mostar organized jointly with the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council of BiH (HJPC BiH), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and the OSCE Mission to BiH (Mission) the Third State University Moot Court Competition in Mostar. 16 law students and their professors from the law faculties in Zenica, Tuzla, Bihać and Mostar attending the competition were able to present their best skills and knowledge in the jurisprudence of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR).

The competition was divided in several phases: in May 2024, a case study on the rights of vulnerable groups and trafficking in human beings was developed by the Mission and distributed to the teams to prepare written submissions in July 2024. The final round in October focused on the teams’ oratory skills in presenting their arguments.

The written submissions of each team of four students and a mentor were evaluated and presented before the panel of judges composed of members of the justice community in BiH: the Court of BiH, the Ombudsman Institution, the Constitutional Court of BiH, other courts, prosecutor’s offices, and the Bar.

This competition was designed to highlight the talent of young legal professionals vis-a-vis important rule of law and human rights issues advocated by the Mission. It was an excellent opportunity to build students’ legal analytical skills, increase their capacity to develop briefs, and provide a forum to practice oral argumentation before prominent legal professionals in BiH. In addition, the teams have enhanced their practical knowledge of applying the European Convention on Human Rights in accordance with rules and procedures that apply before the European Court of Human Rights.

Representing the students, Ms. Magdalena Zelenika, deputy president of the Student Union of the Faculty of Law, University of Mostar underlined the importance of the competition in simulating trial before the ECtHR for education and professional development. “It allowed us to apply theoretical knowledge in practice, and at the same time we got the opportunity to co-operate with the best legal experts in the country. These experiences have further motivated us to continue working on ourselves and prepare for the challenges of the legal profession that await us", she added.

Ms. Sanela Gorušanović Butigan, Deputy President of the HJPC BiH pointed out that for the third year in a row the HJPC BiH supports the implementation of this competition, which is important for the professional development of students and the improvement of legal education.

"Our commitment to improving education through the practical application of theoretical knowledge was confirmed by the adoption of the Guidelines on long-term cooperation between judicial institutions and law faculties. These Guidelines, adopted in February 2023, resulted in the active engagement of the majority of judicial institutions, including the HJPC BiH, which shows the commitment of the judiciary to contribute to the quality education of future legal experts," said Deputy President Gorušanović Butigan.

“We see the topics that you have researched in the past few weeks as extremely relevant for the BiH context – rule of law and fundamental freedoms are high on the agenda of the Mission and they are an important part of BiH’s path towards the EU”, stated Mr. Jiri Rous, Head of the Mission’s Field Office in Mostar. “This competition proves to be a valuable opportunity for the young people from different parts of the country to meet, learn together and network”, he noted.

The Mission commends the hard work of the participating teams in the past several months, congratulates to the winners and stands ready to support the activity in the future.