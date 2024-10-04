OSCE PCUz conducts seminar-training on the topic "Preventing Youth Radicalization: Media Coverage"

Submit Release
The OSCE Project Coordinator in Uzbekistan, jointly with the OSCE Secretariat's Action Against Terrorism Unit and in cooperation with the Center for In-service Training of Journalists, is currently organizing a seminar-training on the topic "Preventing Youth Radicalization: Media Coverage" in Karshi on October 3-4, 2024. The event is being attended by 24 journalists, bloggers, and civil society activists. The focus of the event is on media literacy, creating alternative storytelling, and developing effective content for countering youth radicalization.

