Filming crew in the Lao primary schools to produce Teacher Development videos Copy Copy

The first five videos are currently in production and the filming crew with the curriculum specialists from the Research Institute for Educational Sciences and the BEQUAL program were shooting last week in a real-life Lao primary classroom setting. The first video will demonstrate the management of classes outside the classroom with the example of a Grade 1 science class observing animals near the school; the second video will focus on new techniques to assess learning by rubrics with the same science class miming animals they saw outside while the teacher assesses learners.

The first training videos will be available in July 2019 and accessible through a dedicated YouTube Channel “ວິດີໂອສໍາລັບການພັດທະນາຄູ Teacher Development Videos”. Stay Tuned!

