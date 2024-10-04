KwaZulu-Natal Education on viral video depicting bullying at Thabela High School

Viral video depicting bullying at Thabela High School

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has been made aware of a disturbing video circulating on social media, depicting acts of bullying involving learners from Thabela High School.

The Department strongly condemns such behaviour, which undermines the core values of respect, dignity, and safety within our schools.

As a Department, we prioritize the well-being of all learners and are committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and conducive learning environment. We take incidents of bullying extremely seriously, and swift action has been initiated to address the situation.

The Department has dispatched a task team to Thabela High School to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and to offer psychological support to the affected learners.

We urge all learners, parents, educators, and community members to work together in cultivating a culture of mutual respect and zero tolerance towards bullying in our schools. Bullying not only disrupts the learning process but also leaves a lasting negative impact on the emotional and psychological well-being of those involved.

In the light of this incident, the Department will also be intensifying its anti-bullying awareness programmes in schools across the Province of KwaZulu-Natal to prevent such occurrences in the future. We call on all stakeholders to remain vigilant and report any form of bullying to school authorities immediately.

“Let us work together to ensure that our schools remain safe havens for education, free from intimidation and harm”, said MEC Sipho Hlomuka.