AI-Powered Phone App: KrispCall Unveils 5 New Features and 30+ Integrations in Just 9 Months

HONG LIM COMPLEX, SINGAPORE, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KrispCall, the AI-powered modern phone app, continues to reshape business communications, launching five key features, five free tools, and over 30 integrations in the past six months, reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

KrispCall’s Accomplishments in 9 Months

In just nine months, KrispCall continues to set industry benchmarks in VoIP, introducing features that enhance business telephony & user experience. Here’s what’s new:

Key Features:

1. Call Coaching: Listen to live calls and provide real-time guidance for better call outcomes.

2. Multi-Level IVR: KrispCall has upgraded its IVR system, allowing callers to navigate options via voice commands or keypresses, enriching the customer journey.

3. Power Dialer: This automation tool accelerates outbound calling, enabling sales teams to reach more leads without manual dialing.

4. SIP DeskPhone: Users can now connect traditional desk phones to KrispCall’s VoIP system for internet-based calls using familiar hardware.

5. Bulk SMS: This feature enables businesses to send text messages to multiple recipients simultaneously, streamlining marketing efforts and customer

notifications.

Free Tools

KrispCall has introduced five free tools for easier phone-related tasks, available to everyone:

1. Phone Number Checker: Verifies if a number is valid and operational.

2. Phone Number Validator: Ensures proper formatting and authenticity.

3. Phone Carrier Lookup: Identifies the carrier of a number.

4. Reverse Phone Lookup: Finds the owner of unknown numbers.

5. Random Phone Number Generator: Ideal for testing and demos.

Expanding Integrations:

KrispCall’s integration ecosystem has significantly expanded, growing from three initial integrations (HubSpot, Pipedrive, and Zapier) at the end of 2023 to over 30 platforms..

Here are some key integrations launched over the last nine months:

- January: Microsoft Dynamics 365

- February: Pabbly Connect

- March: Nimble, ActiveCampaign

- April: Keap, Integrately

- May: Bitrix24, Freshsales, Copper, Outreach, Leadsquared, Capsule, Close, CrispChat, Intercom, Front

- June: ActivePieces

- July: OnePageCRM, Zoho CRM, Microsoft Teams, Kommo, Firmao

- August: Gong, Make, HelpScout, Nutshell, noCRM.io, Salesflare

- September: monday.com, Pipedream, Apptivo, HighLevel



“When our users request new features or integrations, we make it our mission to deliver,” said Dinesh Silwal, Co-CEO of KrispCall.

Event Participation

In the last nine months, KrispCall has showcased its innovations at several key events, including:

1. TechSparks 2024

2. 13th BPO Innovation Summit & Award

3. Global Startup Summit

4. 21by72 Startup Summit

5. SaaScon 24 by SaaS Insiders

These platforms provided valuable networking and opportunities to share KrispCall’s vision.

KrispCall’s New Brand Identity

KrispCall has also refreshed its brand identity to reflect its growing platform and innovative focus. With a new logo and updated homepage, KrispCall’s modern, AI-powered solutions are now more prominently displayed, reinforcing its role as a leading business communication tool.

KrispCall’s Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, KrispCall is set to elevate its platform with a focus on AI-driven solutions. “We’re on the brink of an exciting new chapter at KrispCall,” said Dinesh Silwal, Co-Founder and CEO. “Our team is integrating AI to revolutionize how businesses manage their communications, with features like intelligent call routing and predictive analytics.”

Silwal outlined KrispCall’s future goals: “We aim not just to keep pace with the industry but to lead it. We're exploring the launch of physical SIM cards for secure OTP verification and forging new partnerships with tech leaders.”

What’s Coming Next:

1. KrispCall V3: Launching its largest update yet, featuring free trials, AI tools, and an unlimited plan for enhanced user flexibility.

2. Expanding Integrations: KrispCall is on a mission to integrate with over 100 CRM platforms to boost connectivity and streamline operations.

3. AI-Powered Tools: KrispCall is developing AI-driven features, such as a Co-Pilot, to optimize various processes from call management to workflow

automation.

4. Physical SIM for OTP Verification: KrispCall is working on USA physical SIM cards for secure OTP verification, expected to launch by the end of 2024.

5. Solution/ Technology Partnerships: KrispCall is establishing long-term partnerships with leading companies, offering lifetime revenue-sharing opportunities and expanding its services.

About KrispCall

KrispCall is an AI-powered phone app for modern businesses, offering virtual phone numbers from 100+ countries. With 30+ built-in features and 30+ integrations, KrispCall delivers robust solutions for businesses, sales teams, call centers, and customer support.

For more information & Latest Updates, visit: www.krispcall.com

