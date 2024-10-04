Enhanced Manufacturing.gov Website Launched on Manufacturing Day

In celebration of Manufacturing Day (MFG Day), the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced the launch of the enhanced manufacturing.gov website, a primary hub for information about federal manufacturing programs, funding opportunities, and other valuable resources.

The updates to manufacturing.gov and planned future enhancements fulfill requirements set forth in Division BB, TITLE I of Public Law 117-328, H.R.2617 – Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, authored by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (MI). These efforts are crucial to strengthening the manufacturing industry and empowering U.S. manufacturers to succeed.

Managed by NIST, the website provides a central location for descriptions and contact information for federal programs, open funding opportunities, topic-focused pages, and announcements from the White House and federal agencies relating to U.S. manufacturing.

The programs and opportunities listed on manufacturing.gov include those focused on supporting and preparing the manufacturing workforce. This focus goes hand-in-hand with the goal of MFG Day, an annual observance held on the first Friday in October that showcases the potential of modern manufacturing and fosters interest in manufacturing careers.