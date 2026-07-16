Trump Administration Secures an Additional $100 Billion U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing Investment for a Total of $265 Billion from TSMC

As a result of the historic deal related to U.S. and Taiwan Trade and Investment announced in January 2026, TSMC has just announced an incremental $100 billion investment for a total of $265 billion in the U.S. This investment will result in four additional advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities, bringing the total to 12 leading edge semiconductor and packaging facilities.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the White House and the Department of Commerce announced an incremental $100 billion investment by TSMC for advanced semiconductor manufacturing and packaging facilities in Arizona. With the additional facilities, TSMC’s $265 billion investment will provide a total of 12 facilities in the United States.

This follows the March 2025 announcement with President Trump and Secretary Lutnick in which TSMC agreed to expand its original $65 billion investment commitment by an additional $100 billion. The total planned investment in the United States is now a record $265 billion.

The announcement comes just months after the signing of the historic deal on trade and investment between the U.S. and Taiwan, under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States, and highlights the Trump Administration’s commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing and U.S. technological leadership through strategic partnerships and investment.

This additional $100 billion investment marks a significant expansion of TSMC’s commitment to build multiple fabrication plants and advanced packaging facilities in the United States. TSMC’s investments in the United States are expected to create significant construction and high-tech jobs while driving billions of indirect economic output as TSMC executes its investment plan.

“President Trump’s leadership is driving companies to invest in American manufacturing. TSMC’s announcement of an additional $100 billion investment following our historic deal on trade and investment with Taiwan will create tens of thousands of American jobs and bring advanced semiconductor manufacturing back to America,” said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

“We appreciate the strong collaboration and support of the Trump Administration, Secretary Lutnick and our leading U.S. customers, and have announced an additional $100 billion investment in the U.S., bringing the total planned investment to $265 billion and adding to the largest foreign direct investment in U.S. history,” said Dr. C.C. Wei, TSMC Chairman and CEO. “This is to support the strong multi-year demand from our leading U.S. customers, and we believe this investment will further foster the development of the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem, strengthen the supply chain, and support significant job creation in the United States. We are very excited about the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

Additionally, the trade and investment deal is expected to catalyze incremental Taiwanese investment in the United States. The deal provides $250 billion in direct investments by Taiwanese semiconductor and other enterprises and $250 billion of additional Taiwan investment to bring other critical elements of the semiconductor supply chain to the U.S.

Click here to download the PDF version of this press release or view the original announcement at commerce.gov.