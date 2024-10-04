Government extends condolences on passing of veteran gospel artist Solly Moholo

Government extends condolences on the passing of veteran gospel artist Solly Moholo

Government is deeply saddened by the passing of legendary gospel artist Solly Moholo, whose contribution to South Africa’s music industry has touched the hearts of many. Known for his unique voice and energetic performances, Moholo’s music transcended generations, bringing hope and comfort to millions through his message of faith and resilience.

Government Communication and Information System, Acting Director-General, Nomonde Mnukwa said: “Solly Moholo’s music was a source of spiritual nourishment and inspiration for many South Africans. His powerful voice resonated with the struggles and triumphs of our nation. As we mourn his passing, we celebrate the enduring legacy he has left behind. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.”

Moholo will be remembered for his commitment to his craft and his contribution to South Africa's rich gospel heritage. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

