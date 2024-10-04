Minister Enoch Godongwana tables Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, 30 Oct

Medium-term Budget Policy Statement date confirmation

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on Wednesday, 30 October 2024 at 14h00.

The MTBPS sets government policy goals and priorities, forecasts macroeconomy trajectory, and projects the fiscal framework over the next three years by outlining spending and revenue estimates, amongst others.

An engagement session on the MTBPS logistics will be held and an invite will be shared with media and economists in due course.

For enquiries email media@treasury.gov.za.