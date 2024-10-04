Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new residential complex in Jabrayil

AZERBAIJAN, October 4 - 04 October 2024, 11:00

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in the city of Jabrayil where they handed over keys to the new homes to the residents.

