DAIS Partnered with AIIMS Delhi for Landmark Cadaver Workshop

Innovative Educational Platform to Elevate Surgical Mastery and Enhance Patient Care

DELHI, INDIA, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Division of Auxein Institute for Surgeons (DAIS) powered by Auxein Medical has partnered with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for the highly anticipated ‘Ankle Foot Cadaver Workshop’ as part of the AIIMS Ankle Foot Course (AAFC 2024). This workshop marked a significant event in the field of Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy.

The workshop, organized under the Division of Auxein Institute for Surgeons (DAIS), reflects Auxein’s dedication to advancing surgical education and research. DAIS, a leading educational platform, is committed to innovating, educating, and excelling in the field of orthopedics through over 700+ case studies and hands-on training. Auxein mission has been to elevate surgical mastery and improve patient outcomes through customized implants and innovative training solutions.

Mr. Rahul Luthra, Vice President - Global Sales & Marketing, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “DAIS is proud to partner with AIIMS, New Delhi and The Indian Foot and Ankle Society (IFAS) for organizing this ‘Ankle Foot Cadaver Workshop’ as part of the AIIMS Ankle Foot Course (AAFC 2024). We are honored to be part of this workshop, which highlighted our commitment to medical education and research. Our aim is to enhance patient care through groundbreaking research and development, and this workshop aligns perfectly with our goal to advance medical education and surgical skills.”

The Cadaver Workshop featured an esteemed lineup of international and national faculty, including Prof. Ravi Mittal, Prof. Kamran Farooque, Prof. Vijay Sharma, Dr. Ali F. Abu-lobbad, Dr. Vijay Kumar D, Dr. Kamal Dureja, Dr. Abhishek Jain, Dr. Samarth Mittal, Dr. Sandeep Patel, Dr. Hitin Mathur, Dr. Sidhartha Sharma, Dr. Rahul Upadhyay and Dr. Ankit Khurana. This distinguished group of experts provided comprehensive insights and hands-on training, showcasing DAIS’s dedication to advancing surgical skills and medical research.

The Ankle Foot branch in Orthopaedics is a super specialty area where surgeons are dedicatedly involved in Ankle Foot problems. The Program witnessed high quality surgeons from International as well as from Indian Subcontinent to trained 18 selected delegates on 5 cadaver stations.

About DAIS: Division of Auxein Institute for Surgeons is research and education based platform which specializes in surgical treatment of trauma, spine, and musculoskeletal disorders via constant innovation. Being a medical guide and a non-profit organization, DAIS strives to create a global network of surgeons and plan to be the leading educational platform for all. DAIS’s academy mission is improving patient’s life through innovative orthopaedic research and development.

For more information about DAIS Academy, please visit: DAIS Academy , Auxein Medical YouTube Channel

Media Contact:

Ms. Neeti Mathur, Head- Corporate Communication & Public Relations | +91 7419770140 | n.mathur@auxein.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.