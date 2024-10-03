Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,308 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1334 Printer's Number 1930

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1930

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1334

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, HUGHES, STREET, KEARNEY, COSTA, SAVAL,

FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, KANE, BOSCOLA, BREWSTER, SANTARSIERO

AND COMITTA, OCTOBER 3, 2024

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 3, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options,

further providing for fund and for operating program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1506(c)(1) of Title 74 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1506. Fund.

* * *

(c) Other deposits.--The following shall be deposited into

the fund annually:

(1) [4.4%] 6.15% of the amount collected under Article

II of the Tax Reform Code. Revenues under this paragraph

shall be deposited into the fund by the 20th day of each

month for the preceding month. The amount deposited under

this paragraph is estimated to be equivalent to the money

available to the department from the following sources:

(i) The Supplemental Public Transportation Account

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1334 Printer's Number 1930

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more