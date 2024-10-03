Senate Bill 1334 Printer's Number 1930

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1930

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1334

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, HUGHES, STREET, KEARNEY, COSTA, SAVAL,

FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, KANE, BOSCOLA, BREWSTER, SANTARSIERO

AND COMITTA, OCTOBER 3, 2024

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 3, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options,

further providing for fund and for operating program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1506(c)(1) of Title 74 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1506. Fund.

* * *

(c) Other deposits.--The following shall be deposited into

the fund annually:

(1) [4.4%] 6.15% of the amount collected under Article

II of the Tax Reform Code. Revenues under this paragraph

shall be deposited into the fund by the 20th day of each

month for the preceding month. The amount deposited under

this paragraph is estimated to be equivalent to the money

available to the department from the following sources:

(i) The Supplemental Public Transportation Account

