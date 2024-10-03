Senate Bill 1334 Printer's Number 1930
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1930
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1334
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, HUGHES, STREET, KEARNEY, COSTA, SAVAL,
FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, KANE, BOSCOLA, BREWSTER, SANTARSIERO
AND COMITTA, OCTOBER 3, 2024
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 3, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options,
further providing for fund and for operating program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1506(c)(1) of Title 74 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 1506. Fund.
* * *
(c) Other deposits.--The following shall be deposited into
the fund annually:
(1) [4.4%] 6.15% of the amount collected under Article
II of the Tax Reform Code. Revenues under this paragraph
shall be deposited into the fund by the 20th day of each
month for the preceding month. The amount deposited under
this paragraph is estimated to be equivalent to the money
available to the department from the following sources:
(i) The Supplemental Public Transportation Account
