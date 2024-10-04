Neonatal Infant Care Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $4.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neonatal infant care market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.89 billion in 2023 to $3.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved preterm birth survival rates, focus on neonatal nutrition, maternal and infant healthcare programs, increased awareness about neonatal care, patient rehabilitation and functional restoration.

The neonatal infant care market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized neonatal medicine, development of neonatal vaccines, neonatal telehealth services, focus on neuroprotection in neonates, genetic screening for neonatal disorders.

Growth Driver Of The Neonatal Infant Care Market

The rise in infant mortalities is expected to propel the growth of the neonatal infant care market going forward. Infant mortality refers to the death of infants who are under the age of one year, and it is an important public health statistic that reflects the overall health and well-being of a population. Neonatal infant care is used to prevent infant mortalities with neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), as they provide specialized care and support for premature infants, helping them survive and thrive.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Neonatal Infant Care Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Atom Medical Corp., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Ibis medical equipment and systems Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, International Biomedical Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Weyer GmbH, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, Masimo Corp., CooperSurgical Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Edan Instruments Inc., Medela AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Getinge AB, Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Smiths Medical International Ltd., Hamilton Medical AG, Vyaire Medical Inc., ResMed Inc., Air Liquide Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Draeger Medical Systems Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina Inc., Qiagen N.V., Roche Diagnostics International Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Beckman Coulter Inc., BioMérieux SA, Cepheid Inc., Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Quidel Corporation, Danaher Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Neonatal Infant Care Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the neonatal infant care market are focusing on innovating products to provide a competitive edge in the market. Innovative neonatal infant care products incorporate cutting-edge technologies to enhance medical monitoring, promote developmental support, and ensure optimal well-being for newborns.

How Is The Global Neonatal Infant Care Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Thermoregulation Devices, Phototherapy Devices, Monitoring Systems, Neonatal Hearing Screening, Neonatal Infant Resuscitator Devices, Vision Screening, Others Products

2) By Prenatal and Fetal Equipment: Ultrasound and Ultrasonography Devices, Fetal Doppler's, Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Fetal Monitors

3) By Neonatal Equipment: Infant Warmers and Incubators, Phototherapy Equipment, Neonatal Monitoring Devices and Respiratory Assistance, Monitoring Devices

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Pediatric and Neonatal Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Neonatal Infant Care Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Neonatal Infant Care Market Definition

Neonatal infant care is the care or medical assistance given to an infant from the moment it is born until the first month. The care is given to babies who are born prematurely or who are unwell require medical assistance and special care since they have inadequate immunity and organ systems that are not matured enough to survive on their own. Neonatal infant care is used for providing necessary care to infants who are born premature or have a medical condition that needs intensive medical care.

