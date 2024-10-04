Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Secures Triple Gold at the 8th South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024

Cinnamon Wild Yala secured the Gold Award for Leading Wildlife Lodge/ Tented Camp of South Asia 2024 Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives secured the Gold Award for Leading Surf Resort of South Asia 2024 Cinnamon Citadel Kandy secured the Gold Award for Leading Riverfront Hotel/ Resort of South Asia 2024

Showcasing Excellence Across Sri Lanka and the Maldives with Wins for Leading Riverfront Hotel, Surf Resort and Wildlife Lodge

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable feat of excellence, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has once again demonstrated its position as a leader in the hospitality industry by winning three prestigious Gold Awards at the 8th edition of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. These accolades, covering its Sri Lankan and Maldivian properties, highlight the brand's relentless commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences and driving regional hospitality standards to new heights.

Cinnamon Citadel Kandy emerged victorious with the Gold Award for Leading Riverfront Hotel/ Resort of South Asia 2024, reinforcing its reputation as a serene haven along the banks of the Mahaweli River. This award reflects the property's fusion of natural beauty and exceptional service, which continues to captivate local and international travellers.

In the Maldives, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives claimed the Gold Award for Leading Surf Resort of South Asia 2024, celebrating its standing as a premier destination for surf enthusiasts. The property's renowned surf breaks and commitment to providing world-class facilities for surf tourism make this recognition well-deserved.

Cinnamon Wild Yala, known for offering a truly immersive wildlife experience, secured the Gold Award for Leading Wildlife Lodge/ Tented Camp of South Asia 2024 for the second consecutive year. Located on the edge of Yala National Park, the property exemplifies eco-tourism at its finest, blending responsible wildlife experiences with sustainable practices to offer guests an authentic encounter with one of Sri Lanka's most biodiverse regions.

These victories at SATA 2024 testify to Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts' dedication to enhancing hospitality across South Asia. As one of the most esteemed accolades in the region, SATA recognises outstanding contributions to the travel and tourism industry, fostering collaboration and growth across the South Asian region.

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts' consistent recognition at platforms like SATA underscores its mission to elevate Sri Lankan hospitality to global prominence. By curating authentic experiences that resonate with modern travellers, the brand continues to shape the future of tourism and enhance its stature as a key player in South Asia's travel and tourism landscape.

