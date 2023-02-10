Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts in the Maldives Unveil Special Romance Packages to Celebrate Love Throughout the Year

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Celebrate Valentine's Day at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives

Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts in the Maldives unveil special packages to create impactful romantic moments to delight their guests.

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February is known as the month of love and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts in the Maldives unveil special packages to create impactful romantic moments to delight their guests. Couples are welcome to select from bespoke packages curated to facilitate lasting memories surrounded by breath-taking tropical views and picturesque white sand beaches.

Stroll down memory lane or create new memories this Valentine’s Day at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, a luxury resort known for its very own unique Italian architecture introduces three special romance packages to ignite the flames of romance. Sweethearts could begin their romantic rendezvous with a bubbly breakfast on Valentine’s Day followed by a romantic five-course dinner on the beach with a bottle of Sparkling/White or Red Wine, a homemade chocolate box, and a rose to cherish the special evening. Having enjoyed a tantalising dinner under the stars, couples could then join a Valentine’s Day beach carnival and dance the night away, celebrating love. The second offering is a romantic five-course dinner on the beach with a bottle of Sparkling/White or Red Wine and a homemade chocolate box. Following this romantic dinner, couples could wrap up the evening on a high note with the special Valentine’s Day beach carnival and keep the magic alive on the golden sands. The next Valentine’s Day offering comprises of a dreamy romantic breakfast, a box of homemade chocolates and a rose to celebrate love with a breath-taking backdrop.

Creating the perfect romantic getaway, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers a truly magical experience for sweethearts this Valentine’s Day. Couples could indulge themselves with a romantic sunset cocktail cruise or a bespoke couple’s spa treatment, or even a romantic 5-course Valentine’s Day dinner by the beach with a fruit basket & a bottle of Sparkling Wine with Valentine’s Day chocolate truffles and a framed photo of the couple to remember the special evening. This blissful experience in the Maldives will surely leave sweethearts in awe, illuminating sparks of romance.

Prepare yourselves to be whisked away in sheer romance with Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and experience the ultimate romantic getaway. Entice your partner with a luxurious romantic dinner paired with a bottle of Sparkling Wine, a signature cocktail and a 10-minute head and shoulder couple’s massage creating a wholesome, memorable experience. The next offering of the resort includes an intimate private dinner with a bottle of Sparkling Wine and a head & shoulder couple’s massage, making this Valentine’s a day to cherish. The next package includes a tantalising romantic dinner with the most romantic backdrop with Sparkling Wine, and fresh roses to stoke the evening. Known as a ‘Honeymooners Paradise’ for its location and adults-only island, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives will undoubtedly create the most impeccable romantic experience this Valentine’s Day.

Curating an immersive romantic experience, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers exclusive packages this Valentine’s, helping couples reconnect and spark romance. Sweethearts can start the day with a bubbly breakfast on the beach followed by a 50-minute Balinese massage to help couples relax and rejuvenate and then head over to a romantic candlelit dinner under the stars. The next package offers an exclusive 50-minute Balinese massage and a romantic candlelit dinner on the beach to remember. Couples could also enjoy a combined sunset cruise followed by an exquisite candlelit dinner overlooking the mesmerising beach.

Each package has been carefully tailored to offer the ultimate tropical romantic experience, combining luxury, adventure and flavour, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts in the Maldives will surely entice your significant other by creating the most perfect and memorable romantic escape to reconnect and celebrate love, not just on Valentine’s Day but throughout the year.

