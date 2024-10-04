Government Headquarters Open Day sessions on 26 and 27 October

MACAU, October 4 - The Government Headquarters Open Day sessions will this year be held on Saturday, 26 October, and Sunday, 27 October, from 9am to 6pm.

The theme of this year’s floral arrangements for the Open Days is “Celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland”. The displays will feature more than 20 different varieties of flower,– all in full bloom – to create an eye-catching setting and to symbolise prosperity.

The Open Day sessions at the Government Headquarters – located on Avenida da Praia Grande – this year carry special significance. They will they occur shortly after the current National Day celebrations, and before the celebrations to mark Macao’s return to the motherland, the combination being known as the “dual celebrations”.

During the Open Day sessions, local members of the public as well as tourists will have the opportunity to visit the Multi-purpose Room, the Lotus Room, the Grand Hall on the upper floor, and the Green Hall, Yellow Hall and Blue Hall of the Protocol Palace. They will also be able to tour the garden, starting at the lotus pond, where there will be large floral arrangements and decorations providing locations for photographs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy live music performances by the Macao Police Band and the Macao Youth Choir.

To commemorate the Open Days, souvenirs will be offered to visitors while supplies last. In addition, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will set up a temporary postal counter near Nam Van Lake, offering a commemorative-postmark service and philatelic products related to the Open Day sessions.

All are welcome to visit the Government Headquarters for the Open Day sessions, to experience the unique atmosphere of the site and share the joy of the double celebrations. Visitors are kindly reminded that neither selfie sticks, umbrellas, drinks, nor food are permitted on the premises. Pets are also not allowed. For more information, please visit openday.dsasg.gov.mo or telephone +853 2872 6886 during office hours for enquiries.