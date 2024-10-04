[Investment Promotion in East and North China] IPIM Promotes to Over 65 Technology and Health Enterprises, with Research and Co-operation Plans from Companies in Hangzhou and Shenyang

MACAU, October 4 - To support the appropriate diversification of Macao's economy, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) conducted investment promotion work in Hangzhou and Shenyang in late September, aiming to attract more emerging enterprises to invest in Macao. During this period, IPIM engaged in in-depth exchanges with several well-known local enterprises and business associations, receiving positive feedback.

Enhancing Zhejiang Enterprises’ Understanding of the Macao Market

IPIM interacted with the Zhejiang Provincial Young Entrepreneurs Association and several technology companies. At the "Zhejiang Young Entrepreneurs Cross-Border Investment and M&A Symposium," representatives from IPIM introduced Macao's business environment and the advantages of the China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform to representatives from 15 enterprises. The leaders of the meeting stated that this symposium helped Zhejiang enterprises understand Macao and they plan to organise member companies to visit Macao for enhanced connections. A technology company executive pointed out that Macao can assist mainland enterprises in expanding into overseas markets and is currently studying related co-operation plans to jointly promote Macao products, highlighting the companies' strong confidence in the Macao market.

Focusing on the Big Health Industry, Promoting Co-operation between Macao and Liaoning Enterprises

IPIM representatives participated in the China Liaoning International Fair for Investment and Trade and a project presentation for Portuguese-speaking countries, promoting development opportunities in Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries to over 50 enterprises. At the "Benxi-Macao High-Quality Development Symposium of the Big Health Industry" held in Benxi, IPIM introduced Macao's business advantages and the registration system for traditional Chinese medicine to Benxi city leaders and enterprises, while also promoting new opportunities in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. The big health industry is a key development area in Liaoning Province, highly aligned with Macao's "1+4" industrial layout, providing a solid foundation for co-operation between the two sides in this field. IPIM representatives also inspected local pharmaceutical companies and discussed future co-operation potential with these companies. The enterprises expressed their expectation to utilise Macao's regulations on traditional Chinese medicine to promote quality products in Macao and to leverage Macao's international characteristics to market their brands to Portuguese-speaking and ASEAN countries.

IPIM’s Six Mainland Representative Offices Fully Support Macao Enterprises in Expanding Business Opportunities

This investment promotion activity attracted numerous mainland enterprises interested in investing in Macao and the Co-operation Zone. IPIM has six representative offices in mainland China, with the Shenyang office covering the Northeast market and the Hangzhou office covering the East China market. Each representative office actively contacts business organisations to motivate enterprises opening businesses in Macao. In the future, IPIM will continue to monitor market dynamics and assist enterprises in seizing new opportunities for regional co-operation.