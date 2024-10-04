Global Think Tanks Forum Within the Framework of COP29 Global Green Economy: Financing, Innovation, and Climate Action

Summary

The Global Think Tanks Forum Within the Framework of COP29 on Global Green Economy: Financing, Innovation, and Climate Action is co-organized by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to address the urgent global challenge of climate change. This forum aims to bring together think tanks to engage in critical dialogue on the implementation of the Paris Agreement. By fostering international cooperation and promoting ambitious climate actions, the forum will enhance understanding of key issues in climate negotiations. Think tanks, with their expertise, will play a pivotal role in driving accountability, advocating for solutions, and shaping both immediate and long-term responses to the climate crisis. This event is essential in advancing global efforts toward sustainable and resilient futures.

Attending the events is free but registration is compulsory for joining both in-person and online. Registration links and more information will be provided sometime in October 2024.

Objectives

Facilitate dialogue among think tanks to accelerate Paris Agreement implementation and climate action

Highlight the role of think tanks in Financing, Innovation for Climate Action

Target Participants

Representatives of think tanks and other interested parties.

Partners