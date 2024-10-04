Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,310 in the last 365 days.

Global Think Tanks Forum Within the Framework of COP29 Global Green Economy: Financing, Innovation, and Climate Action

Summary

The Global Think Tanks Forum Within the Framework of COP29 on Global Green Economy: Financing, Innovation, and Climate Action  is co-organized by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to address the urgent global challenge of climate change. This forum aims to bring together think tanks to engage in critical dialogue on the implementation of the Paris Agreement. By fostering international cooperation and promoting ambitious climate actions, the forum will enhance understanding of key issues in climate negotiations. Think tanks, with their expertise, will play a pivotal role in driving accountability, advocating for solutions, and shaping both immediate and long-term responses to the climate crisis. This event is essential in advancing global efforts toward sustainable and resilient futures.

Attending the events is free but registration is compulsory for joining both in-person and online. Registration links and more information will be provided sometime in October 2024.

Objectives
  • Facilitate dialogue among think tanks to accelerate Paris Agreement implementation and climate action
  • Highlight the role of think tanks in Financing, Innovation for Climate Action
Target Participants

Representatives of think tanks and other interested parties.

Partners
  • CAERC
  • Asian Development Bank Institute (ADB)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Think Tanks Forum Within the Framework of COP29 Global Green Economy: Financing, Innovation, and Climate Action

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more